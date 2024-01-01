Subir Mukherjee

Founder & Director, GIBL

Subir Mukherjee is the Founder and Director at GIBL (Greenlife Insurance Broking Limited), India’s leading online and offline insurance distribution network. A serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience working with top multinational companies across the globe, Subir’s forte lies in scaling up companies by leveraging software, internet, and mobile technology. At GIBL, he is responsible for overseeing key functions such as 360-degree marketing and sales, growth analysis & strategic expansion, corporate build-up, financial management, and manpower management