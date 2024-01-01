Subir Mukherjee
Founder & Director, GIBL
Subir Mukherjee is the Founder and Director at GIBL (Greenlife Insurance Broking Limited), India’s leading online and offline insurance distribution network. A serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience working with top multinational companies across the globe, Subir’s forte lies in scaling up companies by leveraging software, internet, and mobile technology. At GIBL, he is responsible for overseeing key functions such as 360-degree marketing and sales, growth analysis & strategic expansion, corporate build-up, financial management, and manpower management
Latest
Growth Strategies
Balancing the Big with the Small: Established Companies and Start-ups Coming Together
An association between these two complementary facets of the business ecosystem, oriented towards a common goal, could, therefore, be a win-win situation for all involved
Growth Strategies
Insurance in Rural India: Tremendous Potential, But a Tedious Task
There is a severe need to consider the expansion of the insurance domain in the rural sector, both by the insurance companies, as well as the central and state governments on a whole.