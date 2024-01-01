Subir Mukherjee

Founder & Director, GIBL

Subir Mukherjee is the Founder and Director at GIBL (Greenlife Insurance Broking Limited), India’s leading online and offline insurance distribution network. A serial entrepreneur with 20 years of experience working with top multinational companies across the globe, Subir’s forte lies in scaling up companies by leveraging software, internet, and mobile technology. At GIBL, he is responsible for overseeing key functions such as 360-degree marketing and sales, growth analysis & strategic expansion, corporate build-up, financial management, and manpower management

Latest

Growth Strategies

Balancing the Big with the Small: Established Companies and Start-ups Coming Together

An association between these two complementary facets of the business ecosystem, oriented towards a common goal, could, therefore, be a win-win situation for all involved

Growth Strategies

Insurance in Rural India: Tremendous Potential, But a Tedious Task

There is a severe need to consider the expansion of the insurance domain in the rural sector, both by the insurance companies, as well as the central and state governments on a whole.

