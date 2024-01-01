Sudhir Kamath
CEO and cofounder at 9stacks
Formerly MD/ CEO of Suntera Energy, one of India’s few oil exploration companies successfully producing hydrocarbons outside of India, Sudhir believes in being able to switch between ideas / big picture and execution / micro-detail.
A Computer Science graduate from the Delhi Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Sudhir worked with consulting firm McKinsey & Co before becoming the CEO of Suntera. He’s also been an angel investor in companies like INI Farms, Vienova Technologies, Shiksha Finance and Swas Healthcare.
Sudhir is passionate about mind sports like Scrabble and poker and loves introducing these games to new players. He also likes sharing very interesting links each day on Facebook - and some of them can be fun to read - you can follow him here.
