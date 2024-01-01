Sudhir Kove
Graphologist
Sudhir Kove is a well-known Graphologist who specializes in the study of handwritten structures to determine the personality trait of the writer. A reputable life coach and entrepreneur, he is known as ‘The Logo Guru’, runs a scientific logo design company. Sudhir has been instrumental in transforming and upscaling multiple businesses with his personalized services.
How Graphology can help the growth of the business
The organizations are taking efforts to look at the organizational issues with a new lens and upgrade the overall productivity. One such effort which is being taken by the organizations is- Graphology