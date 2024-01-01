Sudhir Pai
CEO, Magicbricks
Sudhir Pai is the CEO of Magicbircks. He is an alumni of Symbiosis Center For Management and Human Resource Development.
Latest
News and Trends
Rewriting Rules Of Real Estate With digitization
Meaningful digitization in real estate will help drive convenience, relevance and credibility of the offering to the customers
Growth Strategies
Innovation and Consolidation - the Way Ahead in India's Online Real Estate Space
Today around 65 per cent of those buying a home come online at some stage of the process