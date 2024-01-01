Sudhir Pai

CEO, Magicbricks

Sudhir Pai is the CEO of Magicbircks. He is an alumni of Symbiosis Center For Management and Human Resource Development.

 

Latest

News and Trends

Rewriting Rules Of Real Estate With digitization

Meaningful digitization in real estate will help drive convenience, relevance and credibility of the offering to the customers

Growth Strategies

Innovation and Consolidation - the Way Ahead in India's Online Real Estate Space

Today around 65 per cent of those buying a home come online at some stage of the process

