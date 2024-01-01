Sukriti Jiwarajka
Founder, Chambers of Ink
Self proclaimed traditionalist and connoisseur of aesthetics, Sukriti Jiwarajka, 26, from New Delhi is the founder of Chambers of Ink, a brand with a mission to inspire people to hand-write and journal again. She is an ardent believer in the therapeutic value of blank pages and the beauty of putting ink to paper. Her mission is simple – to share her passion with everyone.
