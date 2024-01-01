Managing Director, Midmark (India)

Sumeet Aggarwal’s latest role was General Manager in the CEO’s office at Fortis Healthcare, where he led the new business venture vertical in India. Before moving to India, Sumeet was based out of Fortis Healthcare, Singapore as General Manager for Business Development & Strategic Alliances and Director in the Executive Chairman’s office.

Sumeet has served as a catalyst for growing and expanding Fortis Healthcare in the South East Asia region, maximizing share in strategic markets and optimizing operational efficiency. He has worked in conjunction with the Executive Chairman and senior management to develop their vision, revenue opportunities, define critical goals and success factors, fostering innovation and establishing relationships with vendors and partners to maximize business results with an enhanced focus on patient satisfaction.

Sumeet has a MBA degree from Insead and a Bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in Management Information Systems (MIS) from The University of Arizona.