Sumesh Nair

Co-founder of Board Infinity

Sumesh Nair is the co-founder of Board Infinity, a higher education career platform. He is an ex-management consultant with strategy and operations experience in Technology and Retail industry. After an MBA from SPJIMR Mumbai, he worked as a Senior Consultant in PwC US Advisory (formerly PRTM Management Consulting). He has worked with Fortune 500 clients delivering multiple engagements focused on post-merger integration projects, cost reduction exercises, people & organization, program management, market assessments and supply chain strategy.