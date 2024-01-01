Sumit Mittal

Founder & CEO - VentAllOut.com

Sumit is a young dynamic finance person turned entrepreneur who has over 19 years of experience in Payments industry with exposure to various functions and countries. Sumit has travelled and worked across countries in South Asia, Middle East and Africa with assignment within GCC countries focusing on Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. He has expertise in financial planning, corporate structuring and banking. Sumit’s work experience covers top financial services in multinational companies such as GE Capital & Mastercard International. Tailored with solid education foundation in Mechanical Engineering and Master’s in Business Administration (Finance & General Management) makes him a versatile business strategist.