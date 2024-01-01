Sunil Wariar
Chief Human Resource Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited
As Chief Human Resources Officer, Sunil is responsible for the strategic alignment of HR with Business objectives; drive employee productivity and engagement through a structured talent management and people development program.
He joined Future Generali on Sep 2009 as Head HR for Life and Non-Life companies. In September 2015, he was promoted as CHRO for FG Non-Life.
Sunil has a career spanning over 32 years across varied sectors including Insurance, Financial, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing. He has worked with Cipla Ltd, Lakme Ltd, Bluestar Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Herbertson Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, and Reliance.
Sunil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Mumbai University. He has also done Masters in Management Studies from Mumbai University.
