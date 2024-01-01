Suprit Karkera

Business Head, IP and Events, Dome Entertainment, A Cineyug Enterprise

Mr.  Suprit Karkera, Business Head, Intellectual Properties and Events, Dome Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a Cineyug Group Enterprise. 

Latest

Marketing

Parameters That Marketers Evaluate While Choosing an Event

Events will continue to be the centre of attention for many great marketing campaigns in the years to come, which is why marketers should experiment with ideas and concepts while the industry is still young, and relatively unsaturated

More Authors You Might Like