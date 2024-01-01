Surya Phadke
Managing Director at QualeMagni.
Surya is the Founder and MD at QualeMagni® which was founded in 2012 and became operational in 2013. The company is currently working with Spain, Italy, France, Chile, South Africa, Mexico & Ukraine. The company will introduce in the market its own brand of Wines, Sake and Tequila under the umbrella brand Excalibur and Don Pablo- All trademarks registered.
He started his career with Sky Computers LLC where the job entailed door-to-door and Exhibition Sales for the products. During the course of his education, Surya also worked with Keppel Fels, a leading manufacturer of Oil-Rigs and Ships based out of Singapore.
In 2009, Surya forayed into his first entrepreneurial venture starting Sunkist Security Solutions – Focused on selling home security networks/Solutions. After two successful years at Sunkist, he decided to take up theINSEAD & The Wharton School offer in 2011 and set about preparing for what will be the most rewarding year of his educational life.
