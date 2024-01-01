Founder, Steele Collection

Surya Suri is the founder of Steele, a premium men’s clothing brand, devised to elevate the style quotient of Indian men to an unprecedented level.

Surya is an emerging entrepreneur with a keen eye for picking up the pulse in advancements of the fashion industry. He has an extensive experience in handling clients from various parts of the world, catering to Indian as well global standards. Being an ex-model himself he has a flair towards fashion and Steele is a result of that.