Sushil Khaitan
CEO & Director, PureNutrition.in
A seasoned and experienced entrepreneur, with about 30 years of experience in the metal manufacturing and marketing industry, Sushil Khaitan plays a fundamental role in carving the company’s tremendous progression route. His business insight and ingenuity have lent the company a strong base in the burgeoning metal fraternity. Under his able leadership, the company has won numerous accolades in the metal industry segment not just in India but also overseas.
Latest
Natural Nutritional Supplements: An Industry In Need Of Stronger Regulatory Enforcement
India has witnessed a magnificent upswing in the acceptance and usage of nutraceutical products as a viable option for maintaining health
What Really Makes Your Startup/brand Successful?
Marketing and promoting the product at the right place and the right time is the key to success