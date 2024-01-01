Swami Mukundananda
Yogi, Spiritual Leader, Founder of JKYog
H.H. Swami Mukundananda, yogi, world-renowned spiritual teacher, an authority on mind management, IIT & IIM alumnus, bhakti saint, is the founder of JKYog. Swamiji, who has studied the Eastern and Western scriptures under the guidance of Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, dives deep into the Vedic psychology, to leverage the immense power of the mind that results in the ultimate transformation. He is the author of several books, including Art of Mind Management, Bhagavad Gita, The Song of God, Yoga for the Body, Mind & Soul, Spiritual Dialectics.
