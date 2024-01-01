Partner - The Protein Bistro

The Protein Bistro was kick-started by two young entrepreneurs Manish Jha and Kaushik Ghosh who share the common passion for health and fitness. Six months down the line, Swati Poddar is on board as a partner, an MBA from Wigan and Leigh (UK). Swati who is also into fitness and is a marathon runner will add value to the health café with her corporate experience.