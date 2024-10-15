The fresh capital will be used to scale operations, enhance technology, and improve customer service.

Biogas-tech company Sistema.bio has raised USD 15 million in a funding round led by ElectriFI, managed by EDFI Management Company. The round saw participation from existing investors, including Chroma Impact Investment, KawiSafi Ventures, AXA IM Alts, and others.

Alexander Eaton, CEO and co-founder of Sistema.bio, said, "The continued trust of ElectriFI and our coalition of investors allows us to focus on engaging millions of farmers to fight the climate crisis and ensure food security. We are now better positioned to reach our goal of empowering one million farmers by 2025 and reducing 1% of global emissions by 2030."

Joyce Chacho, Independent Board Chair at Sistema.bio, added, "This strategic investment underscores the confidence of Sistema.bio's investors in the company's mission to scale up its transformative impact across Asia, Africa, and Latin America."

Founded in 2010, Sistema.bio develops advanced biogas digesters that help farmers convert animal waste into renewable energy and organic fertiliser. The company's technology supports carbon mitigation and climate adaptation through IoT-powered Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) programs. It also provides clean biogas for cooking and electricity while producing biofertilizer that boosts agricultural productivity.

Operating in over 35 countries across three continents, Sistema.bio claims to have installed more than 100,000 biogas units, positively impacting over 100,000 farms and benefiting more than 600,000 people. The company's work has led to a reduction of more than 1 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Liesbet Mijlemans, Senior Investment Officer at EDFI, emphasised the company's impact, noting, "Sistema.bio consistently delivers scalable, high-impact solutions that provide clean energy and agricultural resilience, which are crucial in underserved regions."