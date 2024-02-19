Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

10ClubHomes began by acquiring online distribution businesses often managed by proprietors operating from traditional warehouses, lacking modern systems and solutions. Making a strategic move, they consolidated these ventures under a single brand and deployed a unified operating system, leveraging the power of pristine data solutions. Bhavna Suresh the founder shared, "This framework enables us to make on-the-fly decisions in demand mapping, pricing, and logistics. AI is seamlessly integrated across our teams, optimizing efficiency while maintaining a compact workforce. Our real-time tracking solutions for all business aspects, coupled with in-house tools, empower us to navigate hundreds of SKUs across diverse distribution channels, ensuring a seamless and agile operation. Behind the scenes, our in-house developed data pipes work in tandem with select SaaS solutions, weaving a tapestry of innovation to enhance every aspect of our work outcomes."

Suresh further shared how they analised the impact her team made. 'Embarking on the initial phases of our journey, we're poised to revolutionize the untapped $30 billion potential within the home furnishings and accessories industry. Unlike many who grapple with scalability issues and opt for a lifestyle business model, we're charting a different course. We firmly believe that the fusion of compelling pricing, contemporary design, robust functionality, and a resilient supply chain forms the bedrock for explosive growth in this sector. Unlike its more explored counterparts in fashion or personal care, this industry presents unique challenges," she said.

We followed up by enquiring about how she ensures that the organization stays ahead and remains relevant in a constantly changing marketplace. Suresh replied, " We distinguish ourselves not as a technology company but as a tech-enabled entity. Our unique cultural fabric is deeply interwoven with technology, exemplified by our unwavering commitment to streamline repetitive tasks through automation. Unlike consumer businesses tethered to operations and manpower, we thrive on automation, a driving force behind our lean team structure. Our obsession with learning, automating, and optimizing playbooks ensures that we allocate more time to innovation rather than redundant execution. In the ever-evolving landscape of AI/ML, our commitment to staying ahead of the curve is non-negotiable. We prioritize constant upgrades, adapting to the latest market offerings rather than building everything in-house. This approach underscores our openness to integrating off-the-shelf solutions and our agile embrace of new methodologies and technologies."

In the coming two years, their primary goal is to establish a close connection with their core customers. The strategy involves a comprehensive presence both online and offline, with a particular focus on key cities and towns for sustainable expansion. Bangalore serves as their inaugural key market, and they are committed to a gradual expansion plan, targeting 10 more cities. "While revenue and growth are integral, our paramount focus lies on meticulously managing unit economics. This emphasis on sound financial principles is essential for crafting effective playbooks that pave the way for sustainable and strategic growth," Suresh concluded.