A New Marketing Horizon

The year 2022 has been monumental for iCubesWire, an integrated marketing agency founded in 2010. The Gurgaon-based company has been investing heavily in influencer marketing in recent times, leading to bagging accounts across different segments. To encapsulate their year so far, in April they won the digital mandate for Luxor, in July they secured accounts for seven major companies- Flipkart, Adani, Cleartrip, Healthkart, Blue Heaven, Mudrex, and Vega, and in September, they won the digital and creative mandate to bring LuLu Hypermarket in Lucknow.

Sahil Chopra, FOUNDER AND CEO, iCubesWire

iCubesWire, a brainchild of Sahil Chopra, strives on its investment in technology, "We believe technology is going to lead the show for businesses and individuals. Our technology offerings are spread across performance marketing, advocacy for businesses and creative solutions", he adds. The agency is focused on offering help to companies to keep pace with the ever-changing marketing landscape.

With over 500+ clients and offices based out of five sites including Singapore and Dubai, iCubesWire offers an entire spectrum of tech-led digital services. This includes building a brand's online presence, maximizing reach, creating awareness, bridging the gap between brands and potential customers. Its solutions include providing Production studio, Influencer marketing, and Performance marketing. A claimed number of over 50,000+ influencers have signed up with iCubesWire's Influencer Marketing wing, across mainstream categories such as technology, lifestyle, travel, fashion, and healthcare to name a few.

Talking about how Chopra and his team ensure iCubesWire are a step ahead of its competitors, he shares that a culture of regular meet-ups with its clients to understand their problems and brainstorm to come up with ground-breaking solutions is the key. After all, "we understand that change is the only constant, and nothing changes faster than the digital landscape", he adds.

The company has reached the top of the ladder but not without its share of trial and error. Chopra established iCubesWire's predecessors in the form of iCubesKonnect in 2016, a 360 degree digital marketing training platform, and iCubes in 2010, a dedicated email marketing agency. On how iCubesWire perceives profitability, Chopra shares that, given the plethora of opportunities in the tech segment, it's not difficult to make a business profitable, provided you can leverage trends and opportunities efficiently.

Being a global tech leader is what's on Chopra's mind in the next two years. iCubesWire wishes to expand its business in the European and LATAM markets along with creating 200 job opportunities to help it grow.

Year of inception – 2010

No. of employees – 300, hiring for 200 more in the coming months.

Major clients – Booking.com, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ambience Group, Luxor, Sharp, Konica Minolta, indiGo, Flipkart, Amazon, Airtel, and more.