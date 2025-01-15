Mogol TV's audience has grown from zero to more than 5.27 million subscribers in just nine years. Originally focused on a Russian-speaking audience, the channel has expanded internationally.

Recent statistics show that approximately 70 per cent of adult YouTube viewers are interested in educational content. But what makes these videos stand out? How does creating educational material differ from producing other types of content? What are the unique challenges and advantages of focusing on educational topics? Which subjects consistently capture audience attention, and what goes into creating educational videos?

We explored these questions and more with Alisa Kunitsyna, founder of Mogol TV—a channel dedicated to historical mysteries, unusual phenomena, and little-known facts from around the world.

Alisa is an experienced content creator, recognized with one Gold and three Silver YouTube Creator Awards. What began as a hobby has evolved into a full-time career, and today she is also developing her own production company in California—Broken Streetlights LLC.

Choosing Topics and the Challenge of Predicting Audience Attraction

On Alisa's channel, viewers enjoy a wide range of content, from videos exploring mysterious archaeological finds to popular formats like 'Unusual Facts About Ordinary Things.'

"Predictions don't always work," Alisa said. "Sometimes, a topic that seems like it should spark a lot of interest doesn't get many views. And a video you might not expect much from can unexpectedly draw a huge audience. The challenge lies in predicting which video will be more actively promoted by YouTube's algorithms."

However, most successful channels tend to have certain topics and formats that are more likely to attract significant views. According to Alisa, Mogol TV's audience is especially drawn to videos about discoveries, mysteries, and little-known facts about famous phenomena. For example, while everyone knows about the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, few are aware of the secret room at the top of the Eiffel Tower, or the hidden viewing platform inside the Statue of Liberty's torch. When the channel released a video revealing these hidden details about iconic landmarks, it garnered nearly two million views in just six months.

"These topics are interesting because they offer a fresh perspective on familiar things," Alisa explains. "The key is to find the extraordinary in the ordinary."

To choose the right topics, it is important to analyze audience statistics, including what appeals to male and female viewers across different age groups. Alisa emphasizes that she strives to find universal content, but she remains mindful that around 97 per cent of her audience is over 18.

"I believe those are the main consumers of educational content," she says. "This is one of the reasons I think channels in this segment played a major role in YouTube's transformation, from being an amateur platform to a serious competitor to Netflix and other streaming services."

With the emergence of an adult audience, YouTube caught the attention of advertisers, and monetization began to develop.

"When I started in 2014-2015, not many people saw YouTube as a place for big budgets. Now, looking at the second quarter of 2024, the site's ad revenue reached $8.66 billion—a 13 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. It's all very impressive, especially when you remember what YouTube looked like 10 years ago."

Seeking Quality Information

"Creating educational content requires thorough research. Nothing is made up or based on dubious sources," Alisa stated. "I'm not a fan of conspiracy theories. While people are naturally attracted to the unknown, such topics often lead to unverified information, myths, speculation, and outright fakes."

For Alisa, most topics require a journalistic investigation. "You need to collect a huge amount of data and cross-check it against different sources." She trusts reputable publications, like those at the level of The New York Times, where journalists have already done in-depth research on a topic, and she feels confident that she can build on their material.

It's not uncommon to have to read an entire book to create one video. If the video is long (and Alisa's channel has videos lasting more than an hour), it may well take a month to work on it. Therefore, the creator of the channel emphasizes that if you are going to be engaged in educational content, you should be patient.

The Process of Video Creation

Alisa shares the five stages involved in the video creation process.

Concepting: Alisa handles this crucial stage herself, drawing on years of experience with identifying topics that are likely to resonate with the audience. At this stage, she begins to brainstorm the concept for the thumbnail—a picture that reflects the video's general message.

Researching: Meticulous data collection and fact-checking are the most time-consuming parts of the process, and Alisa prefers to handle them herself for Mogol TV.

Script Writing: Alisa writes the script based on all the researched and verified information, then sends it to the narrator with specific instructions for pauses, changes in intonation, and other details. While the narrator is recording and editing the audio, Alisa selects the visual material.

Editing: While most of the editing work is handled by the team, Alisa makes the final decisions on the outcome.

Publishing: "You need to write tags and create the right description to ensure that YouTube's algorithms can properly recognize and promote the video," Alisa stated.

Despite delegating some tasks, Alisa oversees the entire workflow and remains the driving force behind the process. She believes that a channel creator must always stay closely involved and make key decisions to ensure the channel's success and growth.

What is a successful preview thumbnail?

Thumbnails have a significant impact on determining a video's click-through rate (CTR) — that is, how often a video gets clicked on.

"As a viewer, you hardly think about why a thumbnail is clicked, but when you're creating content, you need to constantly analyze it," Alisa said. "Sometimes I notice that the thumbnail isn't getting enough attention, so I change it even after the video has been published. This simple action can significantly increase views, as a higher CTR prompts YouTube's algorithms to promote the video more actively."

Typically, within the first two days of publication, it's clear whether the CTR thumbnail is performing well. A CTR of 7-8 per cent is considered a good result. If it is lower, Alisa advises making changes to the thumbnail to improve performance.

For each Mogol TV video, the designers create three thumbnail variants in case one needs to be replaced. Alisa shared an example involving a video about the secrets of cinema. When it was published, the thumbnail featured a man in a protective suit spraying something on theater seats, aiming to spark curiosity. However, the video didn't perform well on the day of its release, with a low view count. As a result, the thumbnail was swapped for a more straightforward picture—3D glasses with the caption, 'Don't Take Glasses.' This new approach led to a significant improvement, with the CTR rising from 4-6 per cent.

"Perhaps the success was due to the clearer message of the new image," Alisa explained. "Additionally, the characters in thumbnails should be large and contrasting, as most YouTube views happen on smartphones, where small details can easily be missed."

Long-Form Videos and Emerging YouTube Trends

One of the most significant trends in educational content is the emphasis on video length. When Alisa first started creating content, her channel primarily featured 3-4 minute clips, a format common across the platform. Now, YouTube competes with streaming services, and viewers expect the same quality and depth of research. According to Alisa's observations, longer videos—ranging from 30 to 40 minutes, and even up to an hour or more—are now in high demand.

Shorts remain very popular, but in the educational segment, they primarily serve as a way to attract subscribers, with the hope that some will eventually engage with the channel's longer videos.

"Longer videos tend to perform better with YouTube's algorithms. This could be because the platform is interested in keeping viewers on YouTube for as long as possible," Alisa suggested.

The popularity of YouTube videos is often influenced by trends, but educational content has its own unique dynamics. Unlike entertainment channels, which can capitalize quickly on trends, educational videos typically require weeks or months of preparation.

"We can't jump on a trend the way creators of viral challenges can," Alisa explained. "But the advantage is that our videos remain relevant for years. Many videos on Mogol TV, even those released 5-7 years ago, continue to attract a steady stream of viewers."

Secrets of a Successful Creator

There are over 114 million active channels on YouTube today, with just over 32,000 of them being 'million channels'—a mere 0.028 per cent. So, what does it take to steadily grow views and subscribers?

For Alisa, it comes down to "an interesting story, skillful storytelling, and attention to detail." Her passion for cinema and extensive experience in the field have played a key role in her success.

"I'm a filmmaker. Not only do I watch a lot of films, but I've been making films for years. I had my own production studio in St. Petersburg that specialized in food videos, and later in Europe, I made documentaries about interesting personalities."

This diverse experience has given her a deep understanding of the craft. "I know how to write a script, create emphasis, and tell a story. I know how to edit, use techniques, arrange lighting, frame shots, and record sound. Knowledge of artistic and technical aspects is very handy when working on YouTube. In many ways, you're doing the same thing as streaming platforms, but with far fewer resources."

Over time, Alisa has mastered the techniques used by streaming platforms—storytelling, editing, sound design—and learned how to adapt them to YouTube in a budget-friendly way.

Sometimes, small details can influence how viewers perceive a video. For example, if the video is about the ocean, adding the sound of waves in the background can create a more immersive atmosphere. While viewers may not consciously notice these subtle elements, they contribute to the overall tone.

According to Alisa, the key factors of success on YouTube are continually improving the quality of content, maintaining a genuine passion for the work, and adapting to the audience's needs.

"Ultimately, successful educational content strikes a balance between in-depth research and the ability to tell a story in a way that captures the viewer's attention from the first seconds."