Breaking Boundaries: The Journey of Serial Entrepreneur Anirban Chatterjee

The award acknowledges his pioneering efforts in transforming the Web3 landscape by leveraging the potential of blockchain and AI to revolutionize the gaming industry

An IIM Calcutta alumni and OneTo11 Co-Founder, Anirban Chatterjee, was awarded at the Web 3 Asia Awards 2023 organized by Entrepreneur India in Bangalore recently. The award acknowledges his pioneering efforts in transforming the Web3 landscape by leveraging the potential of blockchain and AI to revolutionize the gaming industry.

"There are no-boundaries in the virtual world. The rapid pace of technological innovation has dissolved the traditional boundaries of the world, opening up endless possibilities for exploration and creation. Hence the future belongs to those who can think beyond their expertise and connect diverse sectors to solve complex problems. The future will favor those who possess a diverse skill set over those who specialize in one area. Combining knowledge in Ed-tech, fintech, AI and blockchain has enabled me to create an innovative gaming ecosystem that empowers gamers to not only enjoy the games but also earn money through in-game assets," said Anirban, doling out advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Anirban, is an inspiring first-generation entrepreneur who started his entrepreneurial journey during his first year of engineering. Despite being born into a conservative Bengali family of doctors, engineers, and professors in Calcutta, he pursued the uncharted unknown territory of entrepreneurship at an early age of 19. Before OneTo11, Anirban co-founded India's largest scholarship platform Buddy4Study, an ed-tech scholarship platform with over 5 million users. He also launched Tweakskills (IIMB-Incubated), an upskilling platform for engineers, and Buzzbricks, a prop-tech venture with $20M+ GMV.

"The gaming industry has already established itself as the leading category in entertainment, and I believe every company will soon require 'official games' to engage with their audience, much like official social media pages. The revenue projections for the global gaming industry for this year alone surpass the film and music industries combined, with an estimated $220.79 billion generated. It's clear that gaming has become a major player in the entertainment world, and those who overlook its potential are missing out on a significant opportunity for growth and innovation," he added.

Anirban's addiction for gaming and belief in blockchain technology led to the birth of OneTo11, a revolutionary gaming ecosystem that brings transparency and trust to the industry. With a mission to provide a sustainable source of income for gamers worldwide, OneTo11 has already gained over 3.5 million users and completed more than 31 million transactions, with 70 per cent of their traffic coming from a referral network, showcasing the platform's value to its users. The ecosystem's success has allowed OneTo11 to expand globally with offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Toronto, creating more opportunities for users across the world with a DAU of 150K and MAU of 750K.
