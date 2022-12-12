Changing and Charging the World

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was during his time as a BTech student at the prestigious IIT Roorkee when Dr Akshay Singhal launched Log9 Materials, a deep-tech startup specializing in indigenous battery technology. Not only that, during his tenure as a tech student, he enrolled for a PhD in nanotechnology at the very institute itself to help his start up solidify its foundation. Log9 Materials, with its unique offerings of RapidX 2000 for 2Ws, RapidX 6000 and high-power RapidX 8000 for 3Ws is rewriting technology for a cleaner and greener future.

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log9 Materials

The company's competency lies in nanomaterials, which enable them to offer Electric Vehicle batteries that charge 9X faster, last 9X longer, enables 9X performance, and provides customer safety. With the adoption of its batteries, for EVs with an annual runtime of >40,000 km, it can cut down emissions by tonnes. A 2W Commercial EV will cut down emissions by 2, 3W CEV by 5 and 4W CEV by 7.3 tonnes.

Dr Singhal during his time abroad realised that despite having resources, India is not putting enough efforts into manufacturing newer technology. We have been dormant consumers, not active creators. But with the inception of Log9 Materials, things changed.

Over the past 10 months, the company has reduced 150+ tonnes of CO2 emissions by pushing 800+ 3W EVs in the B2B segment along with a clean driving of 1M+ km. Daily mission of 14,000+ km achieved along with 980+ kg of CO2 avoided.

As a deep-tech leader, the company is constantly pushing towards technological innovation in the Indian battery landscape. "Our R&D team, having a strength of 100+ engineers and scientists are pioneering cutting edge battery cell and battery pack technology development to provide high performance, reliable, safe and long solutions for tropical world applications", Dr Singhal adds.

The biggest challenge in the sector is developing technology ground up. Over 80% of the EV batteries in India are imported from China, forcing us to depend on them for energy requirements. The major issue is localising sustainable EV supplies to setup local supply chains. Based on the pattern witnessed by the company, very limited rare earth materials are available in India. Along with it, the availability of battery grades and other raw materials required for cell manufacturing is missing. This results in excessive effort being required at national level for developing the local supply chain.

Profitability, for Log9 Materials, is defined as the journey of pioneering responsible energy and making India self-reliant. This is the driving force and the North Star for the start up. The future for Dr Singhal's venture looks promising.

The next two years are all about powering more than 30% of the EVs in the B2B sector with over 18+ hours of operations. To achieve this, it offers a BaaS battery leasing model to help make a transition to EVs. The company also plans to expand to a Gigafactory in the next three years. On a tech and innovation front, they wish to scale battery production by 100x over the next 24 months and have 100,000 vehicles InstaCharged by Log9 on the Indian roads by 2025.

FACTSHEET

Year of inception: 2015

No. of employees: 500+

Revenue for FY 2021-22: INR 25 Cr

External funding received so far: USD 50Mn+

Major clients: Fleet operators/owners - Lets Transport, MOEving, and more; Aggregators – Amazon, ID Fresh and others; OEM partners 15+ – OSM, JMT, Hero Electric, Ampere, Pinnacleand others.

Any IP developed/patented (no. - if more than one and names): 60+ filed patents across nanomaterials, graphene, battery cells, battery packs, metal-air fuel cells, and other fields.