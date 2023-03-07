Here Are the Women Entrepreneurs Changing the Face of Tech in India

Women leaders in the field of technology in India have been breaking the glass ceiling by climbing the ladder in a male-dominated industry. They have cemented the fact that diversity matters in the world

The theme for 2023 International Women's Day (IWD) is "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality". The motto of the subject is to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions made by women and girls in terms of technology and online learning.

In a survey made by the International Labor Organization, 81.8 per cent of women's employment in India is related to the informal economy which is not taxed or is under the table. Agriculture, water, forestry and fisheries are the sectors women are mostly engaged in within rural India. The incorporation of technology and digital education among women would assist in lowering environmental damage and empower them for a more sustainable tomorrow.

Women leaders in the field of technology in India have been breaking the glass ceiling by climbing the ladder in a male-dominated industry. They have cemented the fact that diversity matters in the world. The women are taking their respective companies to newer heights, inspiring more women in the process. Here are some significant women leaders in the Indian technology industry:

Debjani Ghosh

Debjani is a veteran technologist from India and the President of the National Association of Services Companies (NASSCOM) since April 2018. Before her joining NASSCOM, she was the first woman to lead Intel India and the Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT)

Roshni Nadar Malhotra:

Roshni is the CEO and Executive Director of HCL Corporation. She is the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India. In the year 2019, she was listed as one of the most Powerful Women in the Forbes list of 100 in the world.

Vanitha Narayanan

Vanitha Narayanan is the managing director of the IBM-Verizon relationship. She was the Chairman of IBM India from 2017 to 2018 and prior to that, she served as the managing director of IBM India.

Aruna Jayanthi

Aruna Jayanthi is a businesswoman woman from India and the MD of Capgemini's Asia Pacific and Latin America business unit. Previously, she was the CEO of Business Services and CEO of Capgemini India.

Upasana Taku

Upasana Rupkrishan Taku is the co-founder and COO of the Fintech company, MobiKwik. She started the company with a vision to transform the digital payments system in India, which was almost non-existent in 2009.

During Covid-19 there was a huge gender gap, isolating women, particularly rural women to voice out their issues and to hold conversations online on digital platforms as they didn't have access to digital forums.

Even with the insurmountable achievements of some tech women leaders of the country, there is still a considerable gender gap in terms of health, education, economic and political rights. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), India ranked 135th out of 146 countries regarding global gender disparity in 2022. The gender-responsive motto of IWC with the inclusion of innovative technology, and digital education can increase the awareness of women and girls regarding their rights and civic engagement.