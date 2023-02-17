Prasad claims the centre works with the top 10 global companies for solving data problems. Additionally, it is currently underway to provide solutions for waste water treatment and solid waste management

Scientist R Vishnu Prasad's academic background of BTech in electrical and electronics engineering and specialization in data analytics and artificial intelligence paved the way for establishing Vishnu Prasad Research Centre. "We adapted the concept of the billion user problem. We have 2 working models in our organization. First is we identify the problem that is faced by at-least a billion users and, accordingly, we find a solution to it," he shared. The centre manufactures solutions either based on market demand or corporate factory requirements. The Chennai-based centre is home to five laboratories, 19 research departments and has 72 scientists working from Israel, Germany, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Japan, and China.

Prasad claims the centre works with the top 10 global companies for solving data problems. Additionally, it is currently underway to provide solutions for waste water treatment and solid waste management.

In 2022, he commercialized six of the centre's patents, which included a water purification system, wet waste management system, vertical farming, defense surveillance drones, a heat resistant paint that can reduce the energy consumption cost by 25% and a 400km mileage on one charge e bike. Does it have a way to combat Delhi's infamous AQIs? Yes. VPRC has developed pollution towers with aerodynamic modelling and study of wind patterns. The towers have the capacity to purify PM2.5, PM10, Co2, NO2, NO and all sorts of pollution and particulate matter.

As a part of its expansion plans, Prasad and the centre are in the middle of developing a multi-specialised research and development facility in the country and are conducting talks with international government bodies to execute sustainable projects.