Innovation Champion

Prasad claims the centre works with the top 10 global companies for solving data problems. Additionally, it is currently underway to provide solutions for waste water treatment and solid waste management

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

R Vishnu Prasad
R Vishnu Prasad, Scientist

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Scientist R Vishnu Prasad's academic background of BTech in electrical and electronics engineering and specialization in data analytics and artificial intelligence paved the way for establishing Vishnu Prasad Research Centre. "We adapted the concept of the billion user problem. We have 2 working models in our organization. First is we identify the problem that is faced by at-least a billion users and, accordingly, we find a solution to it," he shared. The centre manufactures solutions either based on market demand or corporate factory requirements. The Chennai-based centre is home to five laboratories, 19 research departments and has 72 scientists working from Israel, Germany, Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Japan, and China.

Prasad claims the centre works with the top 10 global companies for solving data problems. Additionally, it is currently underway to provide solutions for waste water treatment and solid waste management.

In 2022, he commercialized six of the centre's patents, which included a water purification system, wet waste management system, vertical farming, defense surveillance drones, a heat resistant paint that can reduce the energy consumption cost by 25% and a 400km mileage on one charge e bike. Does it have a way to combat Delhi's infamous AQIs? Yes. VPRC has developed pollution towers with aerodynamic modelling and study of wind patterns. The towers have the capacity to purify PM2.5, PM10, Co2, NO2, NO and all sorts of pollution and particulate matter.

As a part of its expansion plans, Prasad and the centre are in the middle of developing a multi-specialised research and development facility in the country and are conducting talks with international government bodies to execute sustainable projects.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs 35Under35

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Making a Change

3 Ways to Rewire Your Brain to Make More Money

Too many high-performing individuals make less than they should. This is how to train your brain to reach true earning potential.

By Randy Garn