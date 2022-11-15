Inventing Blockchain Solutions

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Accubits Technologies is a venture studio for blockchain and Web 3.0 companies and offers product development and digital transformation services to tech startups, Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and SMEs. The key focus of the company is on blockchain technology and offering custom blockchain development services and a line of blockchain-based products. Accubits is helping businesses embrace blockchain by getting access to quality blockchain development with minimal go-to-market time. The company is cutting down on the time for companies to build a quality blockchain product solving with the help of its product CoinFactory. The product is a suite of white-label blockchain products and platforms that help organizations take crypto or blockchain projects to the market in days. It offers a full spectrum of blockchain components as white-label solutions while offering white-label solutions for custom blockchain, block explorers, wallets, crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, Defi lending platforms, Defi staking platforms, IDO launchpads, DAO platforms, and ICO/STO launch platforms. The product has completed 500-plus projects. Some key clients of Accubits include the Dubai Land Department, the Government of Cameroon, International Deal Gateway, JP Morgan Chase, etc.

Accubits Rahul A.R., head of blockchain, Accubits Technologies

"We innovate to invent technological solutions to support this cause. We enable businesses and organizations to embrace emerging technologies to help them perform better and stay relevant in this accelerated technology era. We enable the change-makers with technology and innovations to bring the change they want to see in this world to build a better future," said Rahul A.R., head of blockchain, Accubits Technologies.

Rahul believes the traditional methods are not enough to enable businesses to stay competitive today. He adds that the company is reinventing the software development through automation. The company has embraced behavioural economics and psychology innovations to develop solutions that provide a competitive advantage to our customers. The expertise of the company across domains such as AI, Blockchain, Robotics, BioTech, and Behavioural economics, coupled with our vertical knowledge in retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI, empowers our clients and partners to pioneer or disrupt their marketplace.

"One advice I have for anyone planning to enter into the blockchain development space is to focus on the fundamentals. Cloning open-source repos can help you develop dApps, but if you are required to build a custom blockchain from the ground up or build a custom solution to meet a specific business requirement, you need to have a solid understanding of the fundamental architectures, protocols, and algorithms," added Rahul.

According to recent research, the global blockchain technology market was valued at 5.85 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. This is forecast to reach 1,235.71 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 82.8 percent. Companies with expertise in core fundamentals are very few, making access to quality blockchain development services hard to find.

The company has already launched new offerings under CoinFactory to enable organizations to embrace Metaverse. As the internet is transitioning from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, Accubits wants to make itself the leader in enabling global organizations to embrace that change. The company recently added four new DeFi offerings under CoinFactory with more in the pipeline, to be launched in the coming months.