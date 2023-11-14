Shreyaan Daga: The Child Prodigy Shreyaan Daga started painting at the age of 3 but at age 10 he picked up an unlikely skill, coding. This led him to create his first website for selling paintings (Livebefore.in). He even made his first salary at this age of Rs 9000.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shreyaan Daga

Shreyaan Daga started painting at the age of 3 but at age 10 he picked up an unlikely skill, coding. This led him to create his first website for selling paintings (Livebefore.in). He even made his first salary at this age of Rs 9000. He did not stop there when he was 13 years old while his peers attended regular 7th grade school, Daga began his internship in the stock market. He fostered his interest and learnt how to research, read balance sheets, and then invested in a few stocks which were 20x their value.

When he stepped into the thresholds of 9th grade, he stepped beyond the concept of mere pocket money and started a bank in school that would lend money to his classmates in need of canteen food at 45 per cent interest. It was not all smooth sailing for this young chap as his financial interest cost him his grades in school. In 2020, at age 15 Daga left home without informing his parents. He gathered his favorites which included slippers, wallet, money and a cycle. While he was donating his cycle to an underprivileged boy, he saw the smile on the boy's face as he said, "My dreams have come true," after seeing the cycle. Daga was surprised to learn how small the boy dreamed and his thoughts led him to realize the difference education can make.

During the pandemic, he came up with a plan to help teachers launch verified courses that are categorised as extracurricular activities but are the skills of tomorrow. His Online Live Learning would connect schools and hold orientations for parents to learn about the varied skills their child could pick up. All the classes are live sessions with 5 to 15 students per batch and the rates go as low as Rs 133 per hour. Furthermore, every student gets verified by a certificate from UNESCO and STEM. Today Daga's OLL is vividly used in 20+ cities across India including Varanasi, Wakad, Odisha, Pune, Lucknow, Thane and Mumbai.

