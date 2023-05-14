The Beauty TrendSetter As a young startup, Earth Rhythm has managed to scale its business not only within India but across borders as well: It has expanded internationally by penetrating top beauty and personal care markets

By Shrabona Ghosh

Company handout

Back in 2015, a failed access to safe products for children led Harini Sivakumar to establish a home-based setup for making soaps. "After doing that for a year or two, I decided to convert my passion into a mainstream business, where I started putting up stalls in condominiums and small-scale exhibitions. What motivated me to take this up full time was the response I began receiving from customers and in 2019 I founded Earth Rhythm," said Sivakumar, founder, CEO and cosmetic chemist - Earth Rhythm.

After launching a website and a production unit in Gurugram in 2019, the brand moved to Shopify in 2021. Besides being responsible for the entire supply chain, all the formulations are also created in-house by trained cosmetic chemists. Earth Rhythm has consistently grown five times in the last two years. In 2022, the brand's customer base grew 10 times compared to 2021. "The efficient use of technology across domains makes us a 100 per cent digital brand. All our initiatives and platforms are enabled to empower the customer and make the entire process efficient, smooth and seamless."

Talking about omni-channel presence, she said, "We are primarily an Internet-first brand, but we do understand how important it is to give the customer the touch & feel of a product especially meant for the skin and hair. We have thus opened 12 physical kiosks across India last year."

The 'Make in India' initiative of the government has been more than a blessing for home grown labels. Eath Rythm has scaled its manufacturing capacity by 200 per cent. In 2023, it plans to further build its portfolio by deepening the makeup category launched in 2022. " We have an interesting pipeline of game-changing products planned for the year. Earth Rhythm will continue to build on the culture and ethos of the brand; revenue will automatically happen. A further international expansion is part of our plan for the year," the CEO added.
