The CleanTech Leader

Entrepreneurship is not a 9 am to 5 pm activity; it is a lifestyle," shares Varun Karad, Chief Business Officer, of GPS Renewables. Clearly, this mindset was something he was born with rather than something he inherited. Coming from a line of doctors, Karad chose to deter with a specialization in commerce and is an alumnus of St. Xavier's Mumbai and the University of Canberra. He's currently pursuing his executive education at Stanford University.

So what led to the inception of GPS Renewables? "There was no Eureka moment as such in the conception of GPSR. It was a well-thought-out plan for identifying the needs of the waste market and creating a product which had a value proposition. The need for waste management products which generate a genuine ROI always existed," he adds. The Bangalore-based cleantech startup focuses on organic waste management by using bio methanation technologies for substituting fossil fuel with bio-energy. GPSR is the largest Biogas player and one of the prominent Technology + EPC players in the bio-methanation space.

Its flagship products, BioUrja and BiogasBot, have helped develop 107 projects across the subcontinent, with the smallest plant having 50kg per day and the largest plant having 550 tonnes a day capacity. The startup has 107 BioUrja installations across India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka for companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, Cummins, Saint Gobain, Reliance, JW Mariott Group, and the TATAs. The product helps its clients convert organic waste into clean energy for captive usage, especially to reduce its carbon footprint.

The year 2022 has been a growthoriented year for GPSR. Karad and the team set up Asia's largest organic waste to BioCNG plant in Indore, closed Series B funding, and incubated projects worth USD 200 million. The cleantech firm has been profitable since the beginning. They are in the middle of setting up one of the World's largest OFMSW to BioCNG Plant in Andhra Pradesh which will generate 100 tonnes per day of BioCNG from a single location. It