The EaaS Explorer

The inception of Muoro.io took place when the founder and director Vyom Bhardwaj, during his stint in North America, observed a severe issue cropping up: big MNCs were consuming all the good engineers, leaving less to none for small to medium sized enterprises.

VYOM BHARDWAJ, FOUNDER, MUORO.IO

Established in 2019, Muoro.io is working towards creating a community and an ecosystem where tech-based companies can build remote-quality software engineering teams in 72 hours. And at the same time, providing work opportunities for engineers hailing from developing nations, tier 2 and tier 3 cities to connect with global peers. Being the best of both worlds, the company ensures tech businesses get the best value while the engineer is being paid the right wage.

Before any question arises in your mind as to how Muoro.io works, the company helps tech startups and giants with remote-technical support, with their proprietary AI mapping software for providing EaaS (Engineer as a service). Further, based on the skills required, the system helps in finding the best match from a pool of candidates. Additionally, they offer a 2-week risk-free trail in order to assess the match provided and the company's services. Bhardwaj's venture focuses on technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), AEM, Sales force, Cloud computing, Data engineering, and UI (User Interface).

Now it may seem a bit far-fetched for some, but at the end of the day, facts purely matter. As of date, the company has deployed over 300+ top-notch engineers for entities across the globe, including the likes of Microsoft, Yamaha, Nike, Puma, Tesco, and Kroger to name a few.

Muoro.io ensures it stays ahead of its competitors in an ever-changing marketplace. It invests intensively in technology and is coming up with internal technical solutions to scale its offerings by being agile and profitable. While Bhardwaj's vision and mission may be unique, it does have its own set of challenges to overcome. Building the core founding team at Muoro.io has been the McGill alumni's biggest obstacle. Adding that, as a startup, getting the enterprise level clients to scale is the second major issue they are facing.

Occupying a tech space which is yet to be explored at its fullest, we wonder what profitability looks for them. "Muoro.io is a profitable and bootstrap venture from the very first day of its inception; we believe in creating value for our customers and are not focused on the valuation of our business", Bhardwaj adds.

Muoro.io, over the next few years, plans to expand their base in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Lebanon to enlist engineers with fitting skill sets who are unable to grab quality work and remuneration. They also plan to build new practices from the current pool of 15+ tech stacks in the data engineering vertical.

FACTSHEET

Year of inception- 2019

No. of employees- 30

Revenue for FY 2021-22- INR 15 CR

Major clients- Our engineers have worked on the projects from Microsoft, Nike, Kroger, and Unifocus