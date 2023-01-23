Transforming IT Solutions

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While technology has penetrated every market in the world, it continues to evolve every passing day. The dynamism of the sector and people's dependence on technology has propelled it to greater heights. Innovations like cloud computing and digital mobility services have transformed the space completely.

InterraIT

Founded by Asoke K. Laha and Ajoy Bose, InterraIT was established in 1996. Making a tremendous impact in the IT industry over the past two decades, InterraIT's journey has been an incredible one. It started in a home office in New Delhi. The company recruited a passionate staff aligned in achieving the same goal – 'how to make a huge impact in the IT industry by providing top-notch IT services to a select, targeted audience'.

The company has not taken any funding from any VCs as all funding used to create InterraIT was done organically. InterraIT has hired people who have worked at prominent companies in the US and have experience and knowledge in developing its establishment and its procedures.

"The biggest piece of advice to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to join the IT sector is to follow your gut and your instincts. Don't hesitate to ask for help when you need it and constantly read and educate yourself to understand what's happening in the industry around you. Push and challenge yourself and take risks. Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you," said Ajoy K. Bose, founder and chairman of the board, InterraIT.

Both Asoke and Ajoy believe that the current IT scene has been exciting to watch and has a strong growth potential wherein the sector is witnessing emerging technologies such as AI, ML, AR/VR, the metaverse, and web 3.0. The tech sector in India is growing at an unprecedented pace. The general feeling for the sector is competition in this space would come from organizations that bring in disruptive technologies capable of transforming the IT space – technologies such as blockchain, cybersecurity, AI, and IoT.

A few challenges encountered by InterraIT were from situations that were beyond the company's control including the likes of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Asoke, the situations have highlighted the importance of being agile and flexible and paranoid. "It is key to always be prepared for the unexpected and also understand that tough decision have to be made at times. With the COVID-19 pandemic, InterraIT was able to successfully transition to a work-from-home environment and meet all of our client's deadlines without compromising quality," said Asoke K. Laha, president and chief executive officer, InterraIT.

The company has a few central beliefs that form the foundation of the organization, one of which is quality to succeed in a competitive field such as IT, the way to stand out is by ensuring one provides top-quality products and services. Another core belief that drives InterraIT is everyone within the organization is encouraged to follow their passion, collaborate, and challenge each other while finding creative and innovative ways to take InterraIT to new heights. The company encourages employees to think and behave as CEOs, not as employees and order-takers.

InterraIT has exciting plans for 2023 where it continues to expand into new domains and geographies.