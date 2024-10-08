Get All Access for $5/mo

What It Takes to Lead Indian Family-owned Businesses The Entrepreneur India Summit 2024's session on Gen Next leaders wasn't just a discussion about business; it was a testament to how tradition and transformation can coexist, making this new generation a force to be reckoned with

By Aditya Pran Mahanta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's economic growth is significantly boosted courtesy of start-ups and family businesses. Ambani, Bajaj, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Jindal, and Mahindra are few names who continue to grow the family business with the next generation taking charge. According to a McKinsey report, Indian family-owned businesses (FOBs) contribute over 75 percent of national GDP, one of the highest percentages in the world.

FOBs were stated to have around 2.3 per cent higher revenue growth than non-family owned businesses. The new generation leading the charge include Anjali Merchant Majithia of Encore Healthcare; Priti A Sureka of Emami Group; Priti Rathi Gupta of LXME; and Deepak Agarwal of Bikaji.

Speaking at the Entrepreneur India Summit 2024 session, each represented an evolving face of legacy businesses and entrepreneurship. The discussion centered on the challenges of balancing innovation with tradition, maintaining legacy brands, reverse mentoring and the often overwhelming expectations that come with inheriting an empire.

For the next generation of leaders, staying true to the legacy built by their families while embracing change and innovation is the key to thriving in today's business environment. FOBs contribution to the Indian market is expected to touch 80 to 85 per cent by 2047. Read more
Creative head with a passion for crafting engaging and compelling content. My segment, Business Dynamics, cover mid sized companies and dives into their business perspective.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

How Digital Payments Are Transforming the Indian Festive Season Shopping

The festive season sales have reflected an extraordinary rise in consumer spending, with early estimates suggesting that sales from September 26th to 28th alone crossed INR 26,500 crore

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

LLMs, Enterprise Adoption and Accountability to Fuel India's AI Ambition

As the country aspires to become an AI hub, the technology is expected to add around USD 450-500 billion by 2025 and USD 967 billion by 2035 to the Indian economy according to a TeamLease report

By Paromita Gupta
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital

From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MS Dhoni Increases Investment in Drone Startup Garuda Aerospace Ahead of IPO

MS Dhoni boosts his stake in Garuda Aerospace to 1.1% with a fresh INR 4 crore investment, supporting the drone startup's upcoming IPO and global expansion in agriculture and defense sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff