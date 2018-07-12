It requires a lot of self-discipline, sheer determination and indomitable willpower to stay positive during the times when your career is in the dumps.

What existed a few years back might not exist now. And, what exists now might not have existed back then. Nothing stays the same- neither your business nor your rank within a company. The change is inevitable.

While some hit a major career crisis and are forced to make changes in their careers, it happens automatically for others. Those who find themselves climbing the ladder of success are going to find it exciting whereas the remaining ones are going to see it as a complete mess.

Whatever might be the case, you'll have to stay in control and possess all the energy that will be required to navigate through the changes in your career.

Given below are pro tips from industry experts to help you successfully navigate the changes that place in your career:

1. There's no Point Hanging Around

Dr. Rajdeep Chinna, Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer of India's leading Medical Tourism company quotes, "It requires a lot of self-discipline, sheer determination and indomitable willpower to stay positive during the times when your career is in the dumps. When you know your ship is sinking, you're better off getting out of there as fast as possible because hanging around while the ship is sinking will make the things worse for you."

2. There is no One Who Can Help You or is Going to Help You When Your Career is in Doldrums

Vaibhav Gupta, Director Bicop International, has made a successful transition in his career from being an employee of Godrej to becoming an entrepreneur by starting his own unit of Aluminum Diecasting. "One thing I have learned in my whole professional career is that there is no magic fairy going to swoop in and save you. What you must always remember is that is no one is going to help you when your career is in ruin. It is you who have worked for years on it and thus, you can only help yourself. It is only when you realize that you are the one who is responsible for everything that is happening in your career, things start taking a shape," stated Vaibhav.

3. Identify the Tipping Point in Your Career

"Everyone has a tipping point in his/ her life. Identifying the tipping point in your career and staying positive despite all the odds help you embrace change and navigate career changes successfully. This is important as many a times career crisis become the foundation of all the success that follows in life," quotes Gaurav Aggarwal (Partner, Bharat Distributors)

4. Get Back to Your Old Success Habits

Deepak Kalhan has an interesting viewpoint to share. He feels that when a career crisis hit you and when you start finding yourself in a terrible situation, it helps you get back to your old success habits. Everyone has a set of habits that makes him/ her successful at what he/ she does. Identifying those habits and getting back to them works wonder for you.