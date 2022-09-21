IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022: 20 Interesting Findings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

IIFL Wealth in association with Hurun India has launched the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. According to the list, there are 1103 individuals with INR 1000 crore wealth, which is an increase of 96 from the year before.

Some of the significant findings from the report are:

1. While Gautam Adani and family grew their wealth 15.4 times in 5 years, Vinod Shantilal Adani and family grew their wealth by 9.5 times, Shiv Nadar and family grew their wealth by 5 times, followed by Radhakishan Damani and family who grew their wealth by 3.8 times in five years.



2. There are two new faces in India's top ten, led by Dilip Shanghvi (66) of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Uday Kotak (63) of Kotak Mahindra Bank.



3. There are 12 individuals worth INR 1 lakh crore or more, down from 13 on last year's IIFL Wealth Hurun Wealth India Rich List.



4. With 36 entrepreneurs, pharmaceuticals sector minted the most number of dollar billionaires followed by Chemicals and Petrochemicals (23) and Software & Services (21).



5. 602 individuals increased their wealth, of which there are 149 are new faces.



6. A record 735 entrepreneurs or 67% are self-made, and increase from 659 last year, and up from 367(54%) five years ago. 79% (117) of new faces this year are self-made.



7. Founder of Nykaa, Falguni Nayar (59), overtook 'Biotech Queen' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (69), to become the richest self-made Indian woman.



8. Co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, 37-year-old Neha Narkhede, is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India.



9. 13 people born in the 90s made to the list, all self-made. 19-year-old Bengaluru based Kaivalya Vohra, of grocery delivery app Zepto is the youngest self-made and the youngest rich individual.



10. With 283 individuals, Mumbai tops the India rich list followed by New Delhi (185) and Bengaluru (89).



11. 14 professional managers made it to the list. With INR 12,100 crore, California-based Thomas Kurian (62), is the richest who encashed his stake in Oracle; with INR 6,500 crore while Ignatius Navil Noronha (47), of Avenue Supermarts is the richest CEO based in India.



12. With an increase of 376%, Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions is the biggest gainer this year followed by Falguni Nayar and family (345%) and Rafique Abdul Malik and family (240%) of Metro Brands, a multi-brand footwear retail chain.



13. With 11.8 million followers on Twitter, Ratan Tata is the most-followed entrepreneur from the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 on Indian social media, followed by Anand Mahindra with 9.7 million followers.



14. The cumulative wealth contributed by the Indian Unicorn and Gazelle listers to the rich list increased by 35% to INR 3,14,000 crore.



15. 65 founders from 37 unicorns made it to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.



16. There are 149 new faces, with a total of INR 3,18,200 crore; of which chemicals is the fastest growing industry, adding 20 new faces.



17. Alkem Laboratories, Asian Paints, and Pidilite Industries produced the most number of rich listers with 11, 10, and 7 individuals respectively.



18. There are 94 NRIs in the IIFL Wealth Hurun Indian Rich List 2022. 88% of them are self-made. With INR 169,000 crore, Vinod Shantilal Adani and family of Adani Group is the wealthiest NRI.



19. There 8 eight new entrants in the list from Fintech sector - CRED, Upstox and OneCard.



20. Interestingly, more than a quarter or 280 billionaires on the list are second-generation entrepreneurs.