Over the last few years, various issues have cropped up concerning crypto assets, whether it is the need for consumer and investor protection, market protocols or anti-money laundering.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the last few years, various issues have cropped up concerning crypto assets, whether it is the need for consumer and investor protection, market protocols or anti-money laundering. Keeping all these issues in mind, recently the finance ministers of the G20 nations have called for the coordinated implementation of the G20 roadmap in order to tackle the issues relating to crypto assets.

This G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets approved by the G20 Finance Ministers was spelled out in detail in a Synthesis Paper which had been written jointly by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB).

"We adopt the roadmap proposed in the Synthesis Paper as a G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets...We call for swift and coordinated implementation of the G20 Roadmap, including implementation of policy frameworks; outreach beyond G20 jurisdictions; global coordination, cooperation and information sharing; and addressing data gaps," said a communique which had been issued during the fourth meeting of the FMCBG.

So what do industry experts and leaders have to say about this?

"India's presidency at G20 signifies an important stride towards establishing a cohesive global regulatory framework for the crypto industry. The initiation of crypto-specific discussions at the international level underscores the country's dedication to nurturing a secure and innovative digital economy. We firmly believe this will not only spur the growth of crypto in India but also set a positive precedent for the world. The effort to bridge data gaps and gain insights into the utilization of digital assets for payments is another significant development. It will enable policymakers to adopt an informed and analytical perspective when formulating regulations," Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay said.



Pagidipati further commented that they are enthusiastic about contributing to the development of regulations that are not only responsible but also effective in safeguarding the integrity of financial systems. They are advocating for a framework that prioritizes investor protection, anti-money laundering measures, and cybersecurity. As a responsible crypto exchange, ZebPay is committed to providing a secure and transparent platform for our users and they look forward to collaborating with regulators and policymakers to create a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and encourages the responsible use of digital assets.



Richard Teng, Head of Regional Markets at Binance echoed similar thoughts, saying that they too welcome the roadmap presented by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), in collaboration with various international organizations and standard-setting bodies.

The roadmap aims to ensure the successful adoption of crypto assets and the integration of blockchain technology into the wider financial system, because of which they appreciate the dedication of the global organizations in participating in discussions about regulating crypto, reflecting a growing recognition among global leaders of the transformative possibilities presented by blockchain technology and digital assets.



"We acknowledge the recent developments at the G20 meeting where member nations have called for the swift implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and amendments to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) emphasizing the importance of implementing a reporting framework for crypto assets. The nations also plan to coordinate for discussions on tax matters. This marks a significant step forward in the global regulatory landscape for crypto and the overall Web3 industry under India's G20 leadership." Teng elaborated.