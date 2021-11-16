Ula Secures an Additional $23.1 Million In Series B Funding With a total Series B funding of $110 million, Ula will continue to invest in product and team expansion

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pexels

Ula, a B2B e-commerce marketplace in Indonesia, has secured an additional $23.1 million funding from Tiger Global. Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, also participated in the round.

The fresh fund infusion follows the previous $87 million announced in October in a round co-led by Prosus Ventures, Tencent and B-Capital, who were joined by Jeff Bezos's Bezos Expeditions, Northstar Group, AC Ventures and Citius. With a total Series B funding of $110 million, Ula will continue to invest in geographic, product and team expansion, with a special focus on supporting underserved retailer communities through technology in tier II to IV cities. This includes expanding a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering, empowering small business owners to sell within their communities and incorporating advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) to support retailers in improving business management.

"The additional funding in our Series B round demonstrates continued investor interest and firm belief in Ula's vision and mission. We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to build a platform that not only empowers traditional retailers, but one that reimagines the traditional retail industry," said Nipun Mehra, CEO and co-founder of Ula, in a statement.

Ula has grown 230 times since its launch in January 2020, currently offering over 6,000 products and serving more than 70,000 traditional retail stores on its platform. With teams spread across three countries, Ula is one of the fastest growing startups of its kind in the region, claimed the statement.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

Funding Finance

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneurs Day: 10 Founders Share Key Lessons For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day every year

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Wootz.work Raises $3.5 Million Seed Funding

The funds will be used to establish the early team, build technology and strengthen presence in the US and UK

By Teena Jose
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Making 'Satvic' relevant for today's Gen Z

Both Subah and Harshvardhan are now on a mission to make the ancient practice of 'Satvic' relevant for today's Gen Z through their Satvic Movement. They share this ancient practice in modern implementable terms. Majorly online, the movement's biggest community base is India.

By Priya Kapoor
Leadership

You Will Get Rejected — How You Handle It Will Make You Successful. Here Are 3 Ways to Turn It Into Power

To help you navigate moments of rejection and disappointment, here are three powerful ways to fuel your path to success.

By Christina-Lauren Pollack
News and Trends

5 Indian Entrepreneurs Who Are Leading the Web3 Revolution in India

This World Entrepreneurs Day, we explore the journeys of five remarkable individuals who have not only embraced the potential of Web3 but have also pioneered its application in various sectors

By Paromita Gupta