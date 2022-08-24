Ayurveda As Alternative Medicine: Research And Development To Be Taken Ahead By Heal In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whenever we think about natural medical treatment, only one word clicks in our mind, i.e., India. Moreover, when it's about less toxic and unpainful treatment, Ayurveda treatment is one.

Freepik

Ayurveda means the 'science of life'. 'Ayuh (r)' meaning life and 'Veda' as science. With its roots in India, Ayurveda is an old life system surviving for years and years in the world.

How effective is Ayurveda treatment?

Detailed research is required in the specific segments of Ayurveda, especially diagnostic principles. This way, Ayurveda diagnosis can be implemented as an effective treatment with effective strategies. Ayurveda is entirely science-based with solid explanations in a logical manner termed Darshana.

The world we are living in today is becoming toxic day by day. The stressful lifestyle disturbs the equilibrium of our mind and body, which further leads to health-related issues. The adverse effects can be seen physically and emotionally, making us seek medical intervention. This is the point where Ayurveda needs an adaption by us.

With Ayurveda, we learn how to live safely naturally based on principles. Following Ayurveda will help us stay away from costly medical treatments or prevent debilitating conditions. As a systematic approach, Ayurveda aims to boost vitality, longevity, and mental and physical strength, providing a balance of emotions and peace of mind.

Like other medical treatments, Ayurveda is a unique patient-oriented treatment where an Ayurvedic physician diagnoses and dispenses medicine to the patient. The essential principle forming the basis is a form of personalized medicine giving high safety, the maximum therapeutic efficacy of a particular person having a specific disorder, and and specified conditions dependent on the individual need.

Through Ayurveda, we don't just learn to live on medicines for years. Instead, we learn to live life following natural remedies. Natural remedies are available for the health conditions like thyroid, chronic kidney disease, or even complicated diseases. A vast paradigm is noticed amongst the patients willing to try Ayurveda.

The allopathic medication system has undergone various advancements and has been proven to save lives. But, there are some side effects related to allopathic medicine, as toxicity is seen in man-made drugs that make the body weak. Whereas Ayurveda has a natural approach that does not limit the healing of the disease but focuses on maintaining a balance in life and making the body energetic.

Ayurveda is founded in the belief that good health is based on a balance between the spirit, mind and body. The three most revitalising Ayurvedic forms are Ayurvedic massage, panchakarma Treatment and Ayurvedic therapy.

Another essential facet of Ayurveda is that everyone in the world is made up of five elements: air, fire, space, earth, and water. All these elements together form three different energies, also known as doshas. The three doshas are Vata Dosha, Pitta Dosha and Kapha Dosha. Vata Dosha represents air and space. Pitta Dosha represents water and fire. At the same time, Kapha Dosha means earth and water.

One of the best aspects about Ayurveda is it can be customised as per the individual. It's a kind of treatment designed differently for everyone. It considers the life force and the balance of the three doshas.

The specially customized treatment plan prioritises the body's cleansing first with a process termed panchkarma. Various tactics are designed to decrease the symptoms and restore balance and harmony.

In the present world, it's essential to look for an alternative medicine therapy as another choice available for the patients. For example, cancer patients should also have a variety of options. In the same manner, the other patients get a choice of treatment, either conventional or non-conventional; both should be available. Ayurveda as an alternative therapy or medicine is put into the light by the introduction of the Ayush Visa Indian Government. Ayurveda holding strong roots with its presence still requires a lot of introduction in the world and its benefits.

The initiative Heal in India focuses on the importance of Ayurveda as an alternate therapeutic medicine. The demand for various forms such as detoxification, stress management, and rejuvenation has been increasing since after COVID. The Ayurveda will emerge as one of the leading markets with a plan to provide more and more treatments for different ailments. Much research is required on the Ayurvedic aspects as alternative therapies with Heal in India and will track the study.