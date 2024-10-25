Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

For business owners, losing important items like access cards, company phones or personal wallets can be more than just an inconvenience—it can disrupt workflows and even jeopardize sensitive information. With 41% of data breaches traced back to lost or stolen devices, according to LocknCharge, misplaced items pose a serious risk.

Having an efficient way to track and recover essential items is crucial. The KeySmart SmartCard offers a practical solution by integrating with Apple's Find My app so you can track any item the SmartCard is attached to, whether it's in your wallet or tucked in your phone case. Normally, one of these razor-thin trackers would be $39, but you can go directly to checkout and pick one up now for $34.99.

Find your lost items in moments

Any time you leave behind an item holding a KeySmart® SmartCard, the Apple Find My app sends notifications directly to your iPhone, CarPlay or AirPods, allowing you to act before it becomes a bigger issue. For cards that go missing altogether, Lost Mode pinpoints the last known location and displays a message with your contact information, making it easier for whoever finds the card to return it.

Designed for business professionals who value efficiency, the SmartCard is ultra-slim—thinner than two credit cards—and fits effortlessly into a wallet or lanyard slot for security badges or office passes. This minimizes the risk of HR visits for lost access cards and ensures you're always prepared.

It's even built to handle the unexpected with an IPX8 waterproof rating that keeps it safe even in harsh conditions like spilled coffee at the office or rain on your commute.

Charging the SmartCard is as easy as placing it on a Qi-compatible wireless charger, eliminating the need for proprietary cables. Plus, the battery lasts up to five months on a single charge, so you can tuck it somewhere safe and forget about it.

For business owners balancing multiple tasks and tight schedules, this reliable tracking solution offers a smart way to stay organized and reduce the risks of lost items.

Don't worry about lost devices, wallets, or even your company badge.

Get a KeySmart® SmartCard on sale for $34.99.

