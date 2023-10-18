CEO is a concept that integrates our awareness and natural creative power with its background in our spirit and foreground in material structure. This allows us to optimize growth and apply Energy to productive and fruitful endeavors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship is often associated with capturing market share with strategic planning, hard work, and innovation. While these elements are undeniably crucial, the most essential factor that can significantly enhance an entrepreneur's journey to ultimate Success is the "Creative Energy Order" (CEO). Let us explore what CEO is, why it is essential for Entrepreneurship, and how you can tap into this potent force to achieve your goals.

CEO is a concept that integrates our awareness and natural creative power with its background in our spirit and foreground in material structure. This allows us to optimize growth and apply Energy to productive and fruitful endeavors.

It involves the holistic integration of imaginative thinking, focus planning, and consistently joyful execution. We can optimize out of chaos to order for being in command and understanding, where creative ideas are best generated and managed effectively with absolute Clarity, Courage, and Conviction for magical results.

CEO is the Integrity of Spirit in Super- Consciousness, mind in the Super thinking, and emotions in the Super feelings to keep serving, enriching, and achieving goals with excellent health, wealth, relations, and fulfillment for ultimate entrepreneurial Success.

The Entrepreneur biofield serves as a communication device, a receiving and transmission system for information signals with Energy into thought, emotion, and action patterns. Thought forms, habits, beliefs, values, and emotional qualities are all frequency energy patterns. We tune into our mind energy by thinking, our emotional Energy by feeling, and the physical body energy through the sensory and motor responses of the nervous system. The biofield is a vibrational force that surrounds and interpenetrates matter.

It becomes difficult for one to stay rooted in the goal mission when so many non-purpose informational fields keep interacting and altering the biofield of the entrepreneur by reducing CEO potential for the core mission.

CEO empowers and impacts a visionary to innovate with intuition and continuously lead in the market. The ability to harness creative Energy can significantly boost performance. There are systems to protect and empower the CEO.

How to achieve CEO: Purity is the surety. Purity means the shortest distance between the Entrepreneur and CEO to fulfill the business goals. Strengthening the creative energy presence within and purity in growth is essential in helping entrepreneurs achieve Superconsciousness.

Attention to the generous present power within one for entrepreneurial mission allows Creative Energy to fulfill flow order with the serene and joyful mode for ultimate performance.

A childlike, pure heart is what is so often lacking in this world today. CEO potential multiplies when we keep a Loving consciousness of Abundance, Gratitude, Joy, Victory, and Freedom. Accept in the secret chamber of your hearts that you are worthy of receiving abundance and prosperity in your entrepreneurial endeavors and lives.

A growth mindset magnifies CEO. Concurrent Mindfulness, Meditation, and deep breathing help you stay focused and centered amid the demands of entrepreneurship. A calm and clear mind is more bankable and receptive to creative inspiration.

Journaling while asking from the CEO within the heart and documenting intimate experiences increases the potential of the CEO for more outstanding results. Entrepreneurs must naturally celebrate big and small successes to inspire their spirit to innovate, stay productive and progressive, and adapt to change to achieve exceptional business objectives.

This feature spotlights two remarkable individuals: Shri Pradeep Kumar, a Business Mystic and the author of the book 'CREATIVE ENERGY ORDER,' who is passionately dedicated to the mission of serving 108 new billionaires, and his daughter Devina Rao, a Manifestation Coach and the author of the book 'EMOTION ALCHEMY,' who is on a transformative journey to inspire and empower 144,000 new multi-millionaires in India by the year 2047.

For more insights and to unleash your potential, connect at www.ceoarea.com and www.devinarao.com

mailto:ceoarea@icloud.com

connect@devinarao.com