Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Owning a home today presents a host of challenges that previous generations never pondered. From the rising potential of property prices increasing, causing the spaces to become smaller, to choosing the right materials, there's plenty to disturb the modern homeowner's rest. When you add in the increasing amounts of economic and demographic factors, the current set of homeowners must overcome more barriers to homeownership than those who came before them.

For just about anyone, buying a home for the first time is likely to be the largest and most complicated transaction of an entire lifetime. It's a potentially rewarding path to travel, but one that is long and fraught with complications and expenses. One has to take into consideration innumerable factors while buying their first abode. With the pre-existing real estate environment, factors like location, proximity to public transport and schools etc take precedence. Among all this one of the biggest complications ends up being how one can make their homes, especially their living area and bedrooms look spacious and comfortable at the same time without having to physically increase it.



When You Have Less Space, You Get Creative With it

With a growing limitation of space, one has to look for ways to use space creatively and be very choosy about what they allow to come into the house. The floor and the ceiling are the fifth and sixth walls of every room. Light coloured flooring such as light oak or a light coloured carpet will make the room appear brighter and more open. The same applies to the ceiling—using a light colour shade helps to open up space above. Adding wall mirrors also helps to increase the appearance of the size of the room.

In Less-Than-Ideal Space Conditions, Every Inch Helps

Small things that help make a big difference involve keeping your window-to-wall ratio high, getting items off the floor by de-cluttering often, using semi-opaque materials to allow light into windowless rooms. Opting for fewer walls and more multipurpose rooms to serve many purposes can help one make their homes feel more spacious. Additionally, a cramped space usually comes with dark corners and no windows. The best solution to this is to add mirrors and overhead lights to create an illusion of space.



A significant part of the day is spent in the bathrooms but however, this tends to be the most overlooked space of the entire house. People are constantly faced with the dilemma of how to work with this space and keep the aesthetic of it intact. The biggest predicament being if one has a super small bathroom, trying to make everything fit in the available space is like doing a giant crossword puzzle. In this scenario using super gloss, tiles help as the light gets reflected on it which in turn makes space look larger or one can also play with tile colours for enhancing the look. Niches instead of shelves, glass partitions for the shower area are some of the other tricks that you could use.

The modern-day homeowners do have many hurdles in finding a place to call home but today the key is to use creativity to make the home of their dreams a reality and make the most of the space they can afford intelligently yet aesthetically.