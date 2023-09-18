What drew Arpit Agrawal to the world of business was not just the allure of profits, but the promise of transformation. Some of his bold moves at the company included the strategic foray into newer verticals, namely Health & Wellness, Beauty, and Vocational Training Services.

When Arpit Agrawal reminisces about his earliest memories of the business environment, it's not the boardrooms or office cubicles that stand out. Instead, it's the bustling energy of his family's textile store, the animated discussions of market trends, and the stories of bold entrepreneurial endeavors that etched a profound mark on his young mind. For the 33-year-old business tycoon, these formative experiences paved the way for his journey in shaping the Vishal Group, a prominent conglomerate in Nepal, that boasts a diverse portfolio of Distribution, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Infrastructure, Education, Real Estate, Hydro, Automobile, Agriculture, and Hospitality.

What drew Arpit to the world of business was not just the allure of profits, but the promise of transformation. Some of his bold moves at the company included the strategic foray into newer verticals, namely Health & Wellness, Beauty, and Vocational Training Services. He also added 30+ brands and 750+ products to the group's portfolio, integrating techsavvy solutions into Vishal Group's platform management, enhancement of core infrastructure hardware and then expanding to encompass office systems.

Earning his present position wasn't just a matter of lineage; it was a relentless journey of grit, experience, and innovation. Arpit's strategic mindset, fortified by a joint Masters from Hult International Business School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology and diverse experiences across sectors, positioned him as the vanguard of Vishal Group's evolution. As a new-generation torchbearer, Arpit Agrawal powers the family legacy with a distinct blend of tradition and innovation. He recognizes the symbiotic relationship between nurturing the past and embracing the future, and has an acute focus on R&D.

Arpit led the metamorphosis that culminated in the adoption of comprehensive cloud-based platforms which revolutionized its data-driven decision-making capabilities. "The archaic reliance on basic email and spreadsheetbased reporting gave way to streamlined automation, empowering the organization at every level. Today, the digital infrastructure lies at the core of Vishal Group's functions, spanning demand management, supply chain optimization, warehousing, front-end sales, and strategic collaborations with international and subdistribution partners. These enhancements have directly resulted in a 3x growth in turnover of the distribution vertical between 2014 to 2022," shares Arpit.

In the realm of philanthropy and social impact, Arpit is orchestrating transformational development through the Vishal Group Foundation, ensuring that his legacy isn't just about profits but about impact. Within Vishal Group, gender sensitivity workshops foster inclusivity, while via the Foundation, the conglomerate funds the Sadbhaw Scholarships, in partnership with Himalayan Climate Initiative, offering a lifeline to deserving Nepalese students.

According to Arpit, the future is about embracing growth with audacity.

Going forward, he envisions expanding the group's ecosystem to cater to the middle class. Pharmaceutical forays are also on the horizon, a testament to his dynamic vision of charting new territories while staying true to Group's core values.

Factsheet:

Age: 33

No. of employees: 12,000