From product development to delivery to lifecycle management to cloud computing services to data technology and analytics across large enterprises, Subha Tatavarti has handled all. Her enriching expertise caught the eye of tech major Wipro, and in 2021, Tatavarti was roped in as its CTO. Under her leadership, the company has seen the digital transformation picking up a lighting pace. A case in point is Lab45, the innovation division of Wipro, which, last year tapped into the power of Blockchain with DICE ID. The latter makes make digital identification and credential verification faster, easier, and more secure in today's digital world where verifying and sharing credentials is complex for individuals and organizations. "DICE ID puts users in control of their personal data, enabling them to decide exactly how much and what type of information they want to reveal in digital settings. All data is encrypted and embedded and only received by the user in their own identity wallet. This digital wallet can be used to share identity or credentials for a wide range of purposes," says Subha Tatavarti, CTO, Wipro Ltd.

So where all this platform can be used? "Ed-tech organizations, colleges, and crowdsourcing communities to create a talent exchange ecosystem through portable skill credentials for learners and freelancers. Fintech and financial institutions can handle user's consent and share their data while preserving their privacy and confidentiality. Health-tech startups safeguard medical data, enhancing patients' trust on their platform. Government-affiliated institutions are using DICE ID to help citizens prove their eligibility for benefits and other social schemes. Metaverse platforms can leverage the platform to create Sybil-resistant communities through pseudonymous identities for avatars," adds Tatavarti who also had stints with Walmart and Paypal.

Tatavarti acknowledges India to be one of the youngest populations that is sufficiently tech-savvy and its familiarity with digital tools and platforms can provide a solid foundation for embracing and leveraging AI. "At Wipro, we have had decade long investments in AI and have been working on building our competencies in GenAI for more than two years."

On fears that AI will replace jobs, Tatavarti says, "GenAI will empower individuals to work more intelligently and efficiently. For all jobs – everything from IT, coding and engineering to marketing and HR – GenAI will enable new productivity gains realized through immediate access to knowledge needed for performing a variety of tasks." Her advice to fellow CTOs? "For CTOs to understand how to use AI to innovate and grow their organizations, igniting creativity and simplifying the business down to its building blocks is crucial. CTOs should focus on what their business is about at its core; investigate how the team can use AI to enhance these foundational blocks. The art is to find the right problem to focus on. Then you can use creativity to find the right tech to overcome that problem."