Innovativeness And Adoption Of The Latest Tech Trends Can Lead Budding Entrepreneurs To Their Desired Success Levels, Says This Self-Made Multipreneur

There are tons of talented beings working across different industries of the world. However, only a few rare gems among them go ahead in creating a unique niche for themselves through their brands and businesses. Ever wondered what could have been the factors that might have thrust many of them to the forefront of their industries? Among several factors, working around pristine visions to add more value to the ones entrepreneurs wish to serve or cater to leads them to their path to exponential growth and success. Being one among those self-made success stories in the business world who believe in the same, creating impactful businesses to better lives is the need of the hour.

I am the CEO of JMTD Holdings, which is a private equity firm offering capital and value-added partnerships to industry-leading companies, and the Head of the Division at Just Funky, which is a top manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise for the mainstream retail market. I often mention about the importance of choosing innovativeness to make one's mark in the world of business. Adopting the latest tech advancements and tech trends and combining those with one's knowledge and expertise in their sectors can help business owners positively disrupt their industries and open more doors of greater opportunities for growth and success.

The young and budding entrepreneurs, besides having the drive and passion for their work, also must practice resilience and patience to have an optimistic attitude towards the highs and lows in their careers. Also, entrepreneurs should seek to become problem solvers in their chosen sectors and work toward filling the gap in their industries.

I recall how I saw a gap in the business world when I noticed several entrepreneurs lacking the right expertise and strategies to grow their businesses. This is what motivated me to launch my private equity firm to work closely with the finance teams, marketing teams, and research specialists of their clients to create and execute influential growth strategies to make them more profitable.

Even while developing my family-owned company Just Funky, a top-notch manufacturer of licensed and private label merchandise for the mainstream retail market, I saw the need to work around innovative ideas to bring to life products that could be highly useful to customers besides being only attractive.

I believe and suggest that aspiring entrepreneurs should walk hand-in-hand with the tech advent in the world to make the most of the modern-day tech industry as well, which is the future. I did the same by launching two other companies, Deciph-AR and NFT Merch, where the former is an augmented reality app helping people connect with their favourite brands and see their Merch coming alive, while the latter, an AR-driven company, helps in creating immersive experiences for their physical products.

I want the Gen-Z in the business world to stay focused on what they wish to achieve through their business ventures at the same time make sure to be a problem-solver and think out-of-the-box to come up with solutions that can offer value to people's lives.