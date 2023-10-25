Raising the Bar: Madhabi Puri Buch Buch is the first woman to head the SEBI, taking over from Ajay Tyagi, who had a five-year term, in March 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Whether it was indictment of 15 entities, including individuals, for insider trading in shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises or coming down hard on the Sahara Group after finding that the group company raised INR 14,000 crore in violation of SEBI rules through optionally fully convertible debentures or a more recent crackdown on burgeoning finfluencers misleading retail investors by offering them biased investment advice, there is one common person behind it. And that is Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

While earlier two orders were passed by her in the capacity of a whole time director with SEBI, the recent one was taken in the capacity of the Chairperson. Buch is the first woman to head the SEBI, taking over from Ajay Tyagi, who had a five-year term, in March 2022.

One of her other recent moves also include moving the stock market to T-1 trade settlement. At Global Fintech Fest 2023, she also hinted at moving to one-hour trade settlement, and then eventually to "instantaneous" settlement.

In her stint with SEBI, she has also handled important portfolios including the Market Regulation Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation & Supervision Department, and Integrated Surveillance Department. In December 2021, she also headed the Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) — a committee to detect market anomalies, at SEBI.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Buch brings along an experience of over three decades in the capital markets and banking sector. She has served as the executive director on the board of ICICI Bank and later became the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities from February 2009 to May 2011. She also had successful stints at the Singapore-based Greater Pacific Capital LLP and the New Development Bank in Shanghai.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Leadership SEBI Daring CEOs

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

5 Strategies for Building Your Business Quickly

In today's landscape, speed is the name of the game.

By Omri Hurwitz
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Officially a Billionaire — Here's How She Did It and Where Her Net Worth Comes From

Swift and Rihanna are the first two female musicians in the billionaires club (so far).

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How to Develop Self-Awareness and Become a More Conscious and Effective Leader

Let's explore the three horizons of self-awareness.

By Jason R. Waller
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Transform Your Leadership Team into a Sales Machine

How to empower your leadership team and elevate them into a sales machine that can take your business to new heights.

By Omri Hurwitz
Thought Leaders

Struggling to Be Happy? These 5 Strategies Can Help in Your Pursuit of Happiness

This article explores the enduring quest for happiness, delving into its philosophical foundations, the science of happiness, the pursuit of meaning, the role of relationships and the practice of mindfulness.

By Brian H. Robb