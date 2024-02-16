Discover nine crucial SEO tips to rank first on Google after the Helpful Content Update.

Many entrepreneurs and small business owners struggle to reach the top spot on Google after the Helpful Content Update. However, the consequences of not ranking well can be severe, from making your website hard to find to limiting your potential growth.

Remember that, in 99% of cases, people click on the top results on Google. This means that if you're not positioned there, your competitors will get all the attention and you'll miss out on valuable customers.

Thankfully, there's a way to navigate this challenge. In this article, I'll share nine SEO tips to help you avoid common SEO mistakes and catapult your business to the top position on Google.

Why is SEO important?

Search engine optimization (SEO) refers to optimizing your website and content to rank higher on search engines. When potential customers search for a service or product that you offer, SEO ensures you're their front-and-center option. It makes your website more visible, drives more traffic and gives you a chance to convert visitors into customers.

But it's not just about visibility — SEO helps build your online presence and credibility. It's a dynamic strategy that adapts to evolving customer needs, offering a cost-effective marketing approach and delivering measurable results.

9 SEO tips to help you rank #1 on Google

Here are the most important practices you need to follow to propel your website to the number one spot on Google:

1. Do comprehensive keyword research

Although everybody understands how important keyword research is, not many people do a good job at it. They grab a handful of keywords and create content around it without diving deeper into the research.

A better approach, however, is to find as many niche keywords as you can — let's say 200-300 keywords that are relevant to your business. If you identify 300 relevant keywords, you might uncover 20 excellent opportunities to rank first. If you settle for just 20 keywords, you'll get one or two opportunities at best. The math is simple — the more keywords you discover, the more chances there are to strike SEO gold.

2. Update old content

Google wants to provide its users with the most recent and relevant information. That's why it rewards up-to-date SEO content with high rankings.

If you aim for that number one spot, you must ensure your content stays relevant and valuable. The best way to do that is to regularly update old content to keep it optimized and evergreen.

Look at what your competitors are doing and one-up them. This will keep your audience hooked and signal to Google that your website provides quality content.

3. Use the reverse outreach technique

The reverse outreach technique is a link-building strategy designed to attract a significant number of backlinks. The goal is to create quality content that earns backlinks naturally, making link-builders come to you instead of the other way around.

The best way to do that is to create content with original data that people can use as a source. Doing this makes your content a valuable resource that naturally attracts backlinks without the need for active link-building strategies such as guest posting.

4. Optimize your content for EEAT

Google uses EEAT (experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness) to determine whether search engine results display relevant information. Although it is not a ranking factor, it is a good indicator of the quality of your content.

You can optimize your content for EEAT by:

Including an author bio

Linking to reputable sources

Showcasing your social media presence, certifications and experience

Interlinking your content

5. Steal competitor backlinks

One of the possible reasons why your competitors rank well on Google is because they have quality backlinks. In turn, what you can do is run their websites through Ahrefs, SEMrush or another SEO tool you prefer to find their backlinks.

Reach out to the individuals or websites already linking to your competitors, and persuade them to link to your content. Your message should include some kind of incentive or value for their website to increase your chances of success.

6. Make your content skimmable

We live in a world of information overload, which is why most people won't likely read your content from start to finish. Instead, they scan the text for specific information.

That's why it's important to make your content skimmable. People who want to read the entire blog will do so, while the ones seeking information will be able to do that too.

Higher user retention on your site will then signal to Google that your content is valuable.

To help make your content skimmable, you should break down your content into bite-size paragraphs, use many images, add bullet points and include other elements that improve readability and make your text user-friendly.

7. Use optimal URL slugs

Optimizing URL slugs can improve your click-through rates. A short, neat URL always gets more clicks than a long URL that copies your headline.

For example, if your blog post talks about the best quick home workouts, www.example.com/best-quick-home-workouts is a better option than www.example.com/blog/best-home-workouts-to-lose-weight-quickly. It's short, relevant and invites more clicks.

8. Compress your images

Compressing your website's images is like shedding unnecessary baggage for a smoother online experience. When you compress images, you reduce their file sizes, which makes your website load faster.

Most visitors will leave your website if it loads slowly, which can hurt your rankings. So, this isn't just a technical tweak — it's a great way to improve the user experience.

9. Use CTAs in your blog posts

Although this isn't necessarily an SEO tip, many people forget to include calls to action (CTAs) in their content. Remember that the main goal of SEO for small businesses is to attract visitors and drive revenue.

So, including CTAs throughout your content serves as a roadmap, directing readers to the next steps in the buyer's journey. Whether it's exploring your products, signing up for newsletters or downloading a valuable resource, effective CTAs transform casual readers into active participants, guiding your SEO efforts.

Navigating the SEO world after the Helpful Content Update can be challenging for small businesses. Although some traditional SEO techniques may not work, these nine SEO tips should help you turn things around and increase your chances of ranking first on Google.

Use these tips to stay ahead of the competition in 2024, and watch your business thrive.