The company's mission is to drive financial inclusion such that financial services reach the last mile. By powering the end to end customer lifecycle of financial institutions, they make real-time decisioning easier and more accurate for them

Perfios is currently the largest B2B SaaS fintech software company in the country, serving over 1000+ financial institutions in the BFSI sector through 75-plus product suite, operating in 18 countries across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and MENA. Delving more into the solutions they offer Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO, Perfios says, "Through our pioneering software platforms and products, we help financial institutions take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. We deliver 8.2 billion data points to Banks and Financial Institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and lesser NPAs, and processes 1.7 billion transactions a year with an AUM of 3 trillion, significantly accelerating access to credit and financial services for our clients' customers."

Perfios has developed an extensible financial data analytics platform, which is capable of handling data from various sources. This platform can extract, curate, clean, and analyze data, enabling the creation of various domain-intensive solutions. The platform has proven to minimize manpower efforts through automation, producing high-quality, accurate reports, and reducing the turnaround time of the entire process. Through robust verification product stack, they also strengthen the diligence and onboarding journeys of financial institutions.

In the realm of consumer and SME lending, the platform evaluates borrowers' behavior and determines their overall credit health. Perfios' predictive analysis also enables the tracking of borrowers' credit movement, minimizing fraud, and enhancing risk management for the lender. Serving the insurance sector, their insurtech stack of products help digitize health insurance claims documentation and flag fraud, waste and abuse with clear categorization of medical treatments and consumables in line with policy eligibility and limits. Thereby ensuring fair and accurate claims disbursement for health insurers.

Tech Specs:

•Year of inception - 2008

External funding received so far -

•Bessemer Venture Partners invested $6.1 Million in Series-A in 2017

Million in Series B in 2019

•Million in Series B in 2019

•Warburg Pincus and Bessemer India invested $70 million in its

Series C-round
Kedaara Capital invested $229 Million in its Series-D in 2023