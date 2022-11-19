This Entrepreneur Empowers the People Of Pakistan With E-commerce And Exports

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's business world, it is rare to find an industry without a presence on the internet. With companies like Amazon and Alibaba revolutionizing how goods are bought and sold online, entrepreneurs now have new avenues to reach a broader market, even across borders. The advent of e-commerce has opened up doors for sellers anywhere in the world to become more competitive on a global scale and connect with clients globally. This also provides consumers access to products they may not have had before.

E-commerce has grown exponentially in some parts of the world than in others. In 2021, the e-commerce market in Pakistan increased by 45%, contributing 15% to the worldwide growth rate. Experts predict the Pakistan e-commerce market will grow by 7% annually between 2021 and 2025, outperforming the global average of 6%. Salman Altaf, the founder of Blue Cascade, has been at the forefront of this growth and change. His company provides end-to-end solutions for Pakistani businesses to become globally competitive by leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to create efficient online stores for their products or services.

A forward-thinking entrepreneur and tech enthusiast, Salman always loved challenging the status quo. In school, he found refuge in computers and technical stuff, which led to a career as an ethical hacker. Salman didn't stop there. He started exploring the social and digital marketing world and combined his ethical hacking expertise to save the accounts of celebrities worldwide. His dedication and spirit of adventure attracted the attention of influential people, such as Rand Fishkin, the CEO of Moz, the world-renowned Search Engine Optimization (SEO) firm. The duo worked together on a marketing project, exposing Salman to another aspect of entrepreneurship he had not considered.

The knowledge Salman gained from his experiences with entrepreneurs and celebrities prompted him to explore other collaborative avenues. Blue Cascade is one of several 7-figure revenue ventures he started and scaled. His company provides a marketplace for Pakistani business owners to sell online and teaches them how to use e-commerce tools like social media and SEO to grow their business. The team strives to bring in the most viable products in the market, providing the best customer service, which enabled Blue Cascade to hold its own among the pool of e-commerce giants and scale exponentially.

Innovation and commitment to growth are other factors contributing to Blue Cascade's rapid growth. The team recently reported that it closed a deal with a German company and acquired renowned US headphones brand, Phaiser. In early 2022, the company launched a production unit of diverse products and explored its full potential. These developments followed the launch of Blue Cascade's Neon business in Pakistan in 2020 and established itself as a global e-commerce services provider.

"Blue Cascade is seeking to expand to as many products that we can manufacture over here at our facility to export globally," Salman shares. "We look for empowering not only members of Blue Cascade through this, but we will achieve massive mass empowerment eventually. We seek to connect with other businesses to strike big deals for every product that we produce here."