TiEcon Delhi 2023: Brings Key Stakeholders of the Startup Community Together for Discussions, Masterclasses, Awards and More

Scheduled on 17th & 18th March 2023, TiEcon Delhi 2023 this year has the theme, Navigating the New World. With a diverse lineup of speakers including feted founders, key stakeholders, sessions on engaging topics, networking opportunities and curated pitching initiatives, TiEcon Delhi 2023 is slated to be a promising event for all those in attendance.

Their lineup of sessions offers a ringside view of trends, opportunities, strategies, and innovations. Key speakers include Amitabh Kant, (G20 Sherpa, Government of India), Deep Kalra (Founder & Chairman at MakeMyTrip Limited), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Aditya Ghosh (Founder, Homage & Co-Founder, AkasaAir), Shikhar Dhawan (Indian Cricketer), Alok Mittal (Co-founder & CEO at Indifi Tech), Apurva Chamaria (Head, Startups & VC at Google India), Prashant Tandon (Co-Founder & CEO at TATA 1mg), Lathika Pai (Country Head, Venture Capital & PE Partnerships at Microsoft), Arvind Kumar (Dir. General - STPI), Suchi Mukherjee (Founder & CEO, LimeRoad), Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder of V3 Ventures), Dr. Apoorva Sharma (Co-founder of Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns), Shridhar Rajgopalan (Managing Director and Lead, Accenture), Padmaja Ruparel(Co-Founder of IAN & Founding Partner of IAN Fund), Rema Subramanian(Co-founder & Managing Partner at Ankur Capital), Vikram Gupta(Founder & Managing Partner at IvyCap) & many more.

Talking about the upcoming event, the Executive Director of TiE Delhi shared, "After being virtual for two years, we are thrilled to be hosting our in-person annual flagship conference, TiEcon Delhi 2023 themed, Navigating the New World. We have designed sessions, masterclasses, and networking formats to equip entrepreneurs and startup founders with the tool kit and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing landscape. We are excited to launch two extensive reports, one focusing on women entrepreneurs & other on Road to Hyperscale. We are looking forward to welcoming all stakeholders of the startup community."

The event will provide funding opportunities via the 'TiE the Knot' platform that is currently in its 12th season. This year's TiEcon has introduced a Privilege Pass which encompasses initiatives such as Bank on Breakfast, Advice from Achievers, High Tea with High Flyers and Lunch with Leaders. Through these initiatives, attendees can avail interaction opportunities with some distinguished leaders, mentors and investors in the industry. Furthermore, attendees can also sign up for a dream ride with a chosen mentor as part of Mentoring in Motion.

The event will be co-chaired by Prashant Tandon, CEO & Cofounder, Tata 1mg and Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO, Limeroad. TiEcon Delhi serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, learn and grow together. Google, Sequoia, Microsoft are some of their key partners and the awards partner will be Entrepreneur India at this year's conference.

The previous edition of the event was graced by Vinod Khosla, Isha Ambani, Falguni Nayar, Rajan Anandan and more.

In the last two decades, TiE Delhi-NCR has taken the lead in creating a positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, various events throughout the year covering various aspects of entrepreneurship and multiple opportunities to showcase and network, it has emerged as one of the biggest platforms supporting entrepreneurship.