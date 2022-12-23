4 Films to Watch This Christmas Weekend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The year is coming to an end, reigning in the celebrations. Are you tired of guessing what to get your Secret Santa? And just want to bundle up with the best meal in front of the screen? We have your back with four perfect films to watch this Christmas weekend. So deck the hall with dim lighting and a big bowl of popcorn. Let the finest of Christmas films be the only entertainment to climb down your chimney.

1. The Grinch (2018)

Inside an isolated cave on Mount Crumpet, lives the Grinch and his loyal dog Max. The Grinch who is as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel is aggravated during Christmas. This is unfortunate since his neighbors, the town of Whoville, celebrate the Holiday grandly. The Grinch embarks on a mission to steal Christmas only to invite more trouble for himself.

2. Love Actually (2003)

The take of nine intertwined relations all connected by one emotion, Love. Among these stories is a plot essayed by David (Hugh Grant) the newly elected prime minister of England who is infatuated with his junior staffer. Another is about graphic designer Sara whose responsibilities of taking care of her brother conflict with her love life. Actor Alan Rickman plays the role of a married man who is attracted to his new secretary.

3. Home Alone (1990)

The McCallisters are a loving family but not one with the best memory. Their bratty eight-year-old son Kevin acts out and as a result, is sent to the attic by his mother to spend the night. The next morning the McCallisters catch a flight to Paris forgetting little Kevin at home. Kevin awakes to an empty house and thinks his wish of not having any family members has come true. The excitement however is short-lived as he learns of two con men attempting to rob the McCallister residence. Kevin then takes it upon himself to protect the family home.

4. The Holiday (2006)

An American and a Britisher played by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet live opposite lives yet have one common problem, bad men. They are both utterly fed up with their life and want a change in scenery. They get in touch with each other coincidentally over the internet and decide to swap homes for Christmas. Little do they know that both would find love in their new homes.