4 Films to Watch this December

Tis the season to enjoy the best the big screen has to offer. With the merriment in the air and spirit of celebration, the film industry has lined up releases of some much-awaited hits-in-the-making. So let the worry shift from which film do I see? To, when do I see the film?



Steve Martin once said, "You know what your problem is, it's that you haven't seen enough movies - all of life's riddles are answered in the movies". December brings an interesting lineup of films, but the sheer volume of new releases can make it difficult to decide. So we've compiled a list of 4 upcoming films to watch this month.



1. Avatar: The Way of Water - 16th December

Photo by Corina Rainer on Unsplash

The sequel picks up a decade after the incidents of the first film. Jake and Nayiri must protect their children from a known nemesis. Jake must work with the army to protect the Na'vi race. The battles and pain they must endure easily makes the film a must-watch. The first film which came out in 2009 surprised the audience with the cinematography and powerful background score. This only builds the anticipation and makes the theatrical release worth it.



2. Cirkus- 23rd December

The upcoming Bollywood period comedy-drama is directed by action master Rohit Shetty and stars Indian heartthrobs Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as its headliners. The audience is excited to see a comedy from the director who entertained us with 'Chennai Express' and moreover showcases Ranveer in a dual role. This entertainer will surely make for a good time with your friends and family.



3. Farzi - 25th December

Directors Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru bring us a thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime's platform and also features south hero Vijay Sethupathi. The film is about an aspiring actor who works at a printing press owned by his grandfather. He ends up curating the perfect con job. This leads him down a path of high risks, twists and turns.



4. Babylon- 23rd December

Helmed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon is a tale of great ambition and all things excess. The film takes us through the rise and fall of multiple unique characters during a period of the unhinged era of Hollywood, the 1920s. During this time cinema was moving on from silent films to talkies. The trailer gives you an insight into the extravagant parties, vintage cars and large sums of money lifestyle against the backdrop of the then beloved jazz music.