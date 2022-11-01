4 Hollywood Shows To Add To Your November Watchlist

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After extravagant Diwali celebrations and spooky Halloween parties, November seems to be the month to lay low and chill. So for all the soon to be homebodies who would be stuck with the dilemma 'Aaj kya dekna hai?', we have got your back.

November is shaping up to be the month for good content. From much awaited film franchises to one of the most anticipated seasons about the Royal family, the month has it all. So mark the following dates to keep up with these fresh releases.

1. My Policeman

The film My Policeman is about a forbidden love based on the book by Bethan Roberts. The story revolves around three people, Tom who is a policeman, Marion a teacher and Patrick a museum curator, essayed by Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson respectively. Their timeline is set in the 1950s and jumps to the 1990s where their older selves still bear the weight of their actions. The gripping and heartwarming story is set to release on the 4th of November on Amazon Prime.

2. Enola Holmes 2

The sequel to the remarkably successful Enola Holmes will be streamed on Netflix from the 4th of November. The second edition retains the main lead Millie Bobby Brown essaying the role of Enola and Henry Cavill as Sherlock. The film narrates Enola's latest adventure after opening her own agency as a professional on-hire detective. Her first case is based on the real London 1888 Matchgirls' Strike. This adventure just like her last one has a series of twists and turns, which makes for an interesting watch.

3. The Crown Season 5

The much awaited story about the House of Windsor unveils on the 11th of November. The Crown Season 5 covers the period of 1991 to 1997 with her late Royal Highness, Queen Elizebeth in her 60s. The Royal Family during this period were struggling to maintain the image of a united front with then Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage falling apart. Stills of the show recreating the iconic Revenge Dress worn by Diana and her infamous tell-all-interview make this season incredibly gripping.

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Honoring the precious legacy of late actor Chadwick Boseman, the Marvel Universe brings forth Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The story of strong women bestowed with the responsibility of protecting the most powerful country, Wakanda. The trailer featured the leading ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira who have to fight to protect their country in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the country enters a new phase they must unite against those threatening their land and pave a new way for their nation.