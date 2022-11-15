4 Must Watch Alfred Hitchcock Films

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The history of cinema holds great regard for one artist who has given cinema lovers innovative, suspense dramas like no other director. Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense is one whose work should not be missed. With a career that spanned over 50 years and 50 films, it is difficult to speak about great cinema without mentioning him.

So here is a list of four must-watch Alfred Hitchcock films that are sure to have you at the edge of your seats and gripped in suspenseful thoughts. P.S You might want to put your phone on DND for these.

1. Psycho

No list compiling Alfred Hitchcock's films is ever complete without the mention of the 1960 horror classic Psycho. The director went to a great extent to ensure the American audience did not reveal the plot of the film when it hit theaters, in order to ensure everyone could enjoy the shock and suspense. This film is ranked highest in the world of shock cinema.

2. Vertigo

Unlike Hitchcock's other films, Vertigo was a commercial failure when released but over time it became a critically acclaimed movie. The story's depressive notes and the dark plot did not sit well with an audience expecting jump scares. The film has a unique storyline on how a man falls into a trap he unintentionally lays out for himself.

3. Strangers on a train

What could go wrong when a tennis player and a psychopath meet on a train? What would happen if their jokes about completing each other's hypothetical murders turns into a fixed plan? Strangers on a Train will leave you second-guessing all your first conversations and ensuring you are on the same page with everyone you know, especially strangers you meet on a train.

4. Rebecca

This adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel is sure to send a shiver down your spine. The lead actor Jimmy Stewart shocked the audience with his portrayal of a troubled man in despair. Starring opposite him Kim Novak portrayed a psychologically tortured victim who often times stifles her emotions. The tale of comparison, sorrow, confusion and love is a must-watch and should be a good way to enjoy cinema.